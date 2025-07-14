Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed as EA FC 26 cover star after likeness rights controversy

EA Sports has revealed the EA FC 26 Ultimate Edition cover, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic being the featured star. The legendary forward is regarded as one of the finest strikers of his generation, and his inclusion as the next FC title's cover star hints at him receiving an Icon version in Ultimate Team. However, previous social media posts from the Swedish superstar have caused some controversy on this topic.

Ad

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had an extremely successful career and represented multiple top-tier sides like PSG, AC Milan, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Ajax, and Inter. While he was a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team due to his various overpowered versions, his inclusion as the EA FC 26 cover star is rather intriguing in hindsight due to his social media posts regarding his image rights.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been revealed as the EA FC 26 Ultimate Edition cover star

After an incredibly decorated career in both club and international football, Zlatan Ibrahimovic retired at the age of 41 after completing the 2022/23 season with AC Milan. This meant that FIFA 23 would be the final title to have him as a part of the roster as an active player. However, the talismanic striker is set to return to the virtual pitch as the cover star of EA FC 26.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The cover recreates a legendary picture from the earlier days in his career. It references an image where Ibra is lying in bed, reading a book about the legendary Ronaldo Nazario. The walls of his room are adorned with posters of the Brazilian striker as well. The EA FC 26 Ultimate Edition cover pays tribute to this picture but adds more details in the background to highlight Zlatan's storied career.

However, this reveal has caused quite a stir on social media. Despite being a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team, fans never expected the Swedish striker to be featured as an Icon due to his statements in the past, where he had claimed that EA Sports and FIFA were using his likeness in their games without permission.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He made these statements in November 2020 on X, claiming that he was not part of FIFPro and that the game developers had used some 'weird maneuver' to include him in their roster. This caused fans to believe that his estranged relationship with EA Sports would prevent him from being an Icon in the future.

Despite the controversy, gamers are likely overjoyed at the latest reveal and will be eager to try the Icon version of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in EA FC 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.