Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed as EA FC 26 cover star after likeness rights controversy

EA Sports has revealed the EA FC 26 Ultimate Edition cover, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic being the featured star. The legendary forward is regarded as one of the finest strikers of his generation, and his inclusion as the next FC title's cover star hints at him receiving an Icon version in Ultimate Team. However, previous social media posts from the Swedish superstar have caused some controversy on this topic.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic had an extremely successful career and represented multiple top-tier sides like PSG, AC Milan, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Ajax, and Inter. While he was a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team due to his various overpowered versions, his inclusion as the EA FC 26 cover star is rather intriguing in hindsight due to his social media posts regarding his image rights.
After an incredibly decorated career in both club and international football, Zlatan Ibrahimovic retired at the age of 41 after completing the 2022/23 season with AC Milan. This meant that FIFA 23 would be the final title to have him as a part of the roster as an active player. However, the talismanic striker is set to return to the virtual pitch as the cover star of EA FC 26.
The cover recreates a legendary picture from the earlier days in his career. It references an image where Ibra is lying in bed, reading a book about the legendary Ronaldo Nazario. The walls of his room are adorned with posters of the Brazilian striker as well. The EA FC 26 Ultimate Edition cover pays tribute to this picture but adds more details in the background to highlight Zlatan's storied career.
However, this reveal has caused quite a stir on social media. Despite being a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team, fans never expected the Swedish striker to be featured as an Icon due to his statements in the past, where he had claimed that EA Sports and FIFA were using his likeness in their games without permission.
He made these statements in November 2020 on X, claiming that he was not part of FIFPro and that the game developers had used some 'weird maneuver' to include him in their roster. This caused fans to believe that his estranged relationship with EA Sports would prevent him from being an Icon in the future.
Despite the controversy, gamers are likely overjoyed at the latest reveal and will be eager to try the Icon version of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in EA FC 26.
