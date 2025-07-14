Marvel Rivals reveals new summer-styled skins for Loki and Psylocke

Recently, Marvel Rivals revealed two new upcoming summer-themed skins for Psylocke and Loki, featuring beach-style outfits. Described in the official post as "one divine, the other deadly," these stylish designs are sure to appeal to the fanbase. Both characters are popular within the community; Psylocke is a duelist known for her powerful flanking abilities, while Loki is a healer who can also serve as a formidable attacker.

Ad

This article covers the details of the skin designs and their scheduled release in Marvel Rivals.

Summer-themed skins for Loki and Psylocke are coming to Marvel Rivals

Summer-styled skins for Loki and Psylocke have been revealed, named Robe of Relaxation and Breezy Butterfly, respectively. Both skins are scheduled to go live on July 17, 2025, at 7 pm PDT and will be purchasable via the in-game store.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The pricing details and rarity of the skins have not been disclosed yet; only the key visuals have been revealed. So, let’s take a closer look at both designs.

Psylocke’s Breezy Butterfly skin features a pink-and-green bikini with white flowers. Her katana also has a unique tropical-themed design with a hanging fish charm. The overall look is vibrant and eye-catching.

Loki’s Robe of Relaxation stays true to its name, showcasing a luxurious beach look. He wears an open robe themed with green and gold colors, a golden snake accessory around his neck, pink sunglasses, a green sun hat, and golden ornaments like rings and bracelets, perfectly capturing his relaxed style.

Ad

According to the developers, Psylocke’s skin represents peace, while Loki’s embodies mischief. As they stated in the post:

“Whether you're chasing mischief or peace, do it fabulously.”

Also read: Marvel Rivals Phoenix (Jean Grey) guide: Abilities and how to play

Currently, Loki has two Legendary skins to his name, while Psylocke has none. This has led players to speculate that the latter's upcoming skin might be her first Legendary. However, only time will tell what's actually in store.

Ad

Previously, Rocket Raccoon and Jeff the Land Shark received beach-themed skins classified as Legendary, so it’s reasonable to expect that these new summer skins might follow the same trend.

As for pricing, if the skins are indeed Legendary, the full bundle could be priced between 2,200 and 2,400 units, while the standalone skin might cost around 2,000 units. On the other hand, if the skins turn out to be Epic rarity, prices are likely to fall between 1,600 and 1,800 units.

Ad

Check out our other articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.