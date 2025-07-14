  • home icon
Best Phoenix crosshair in Marvel Rivals: Reticle code and settings explored

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Jul 14, 2025 09:11 GMT
Exploring the best Phoenix
Exploring the best Phoenix's crosshair in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Phoenix (Jean Grey), the newest hero added to Marvel Rivals, is a duelist with fire abilities, and having a perfect crosshair can help you use her abilities more accurately. She wields powerful skills that include hitscan shots and area-of-effect attacks, so a customized crosshair will help you place them precisely and ensure you get the most out of her abilities.

This article provides the best crosshair settings for Phoenix (Jean Grey) in Marvel Rivals, including the reticle code and customization details.

Marvel Rivals: Best Phoenix (Jean Grey) crosshair explored

The ideal crosshair for Phoenix (Jean Grey) in Marvel Rivals features a small central dot, a surrounding circle, and four outer black lines for added alignment.

To save time customizing settings manually, you can use the code below to apply this crosshair instantly.

  • Recticle code: 4;0;6.0,44.0,1.0,16.0;100.0,54.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,100.0,32.0,33.0;100.0;100.0,54.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5.0,5.0,1,5.0;0.0,0.0,0.0;
Crosshair design (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)
Crosshair design (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

However, what works best ultimately depends on your personal preference. The reticle shared above is simply a recommended setup that can help you use Phoenix’s abilities more effectively. You can always tweak it to suit your style, as crosshairs are entirely subjective.

If you're wondering how this crosshair helps, here’s a brief explanation: Since Phoenix fires hitscan shots, the central dot allows for precise aiming. The surrounding circle helps gauge the effective range of her AoE ability, Telekinesis Burst. If enemies are within this circle, the ability is likely to hit them; if not, you may miss.

However, keep in mind that this is only a rough visual indicator and may vary slightly depending on distance.

The outer lines serve a functional purpose as well. Because Telekinesis Burst has a short channeling time, the lines can help you time your shots better, especially against moving targets.

Below are the crosshair settings, which you can customize based on your own preferences.

  • Recticle type: Circle and Crosshair
  • Recticle Animation: Off
  • Dot Width: 16
  • Crosshair Width: 44
  • Circle Width: 0
  • Dot Opacity: 100
  • Crosshair Opacity: 54
  • Circle Opacity: 100
  • Dot Outline Width: 0
  • Crosshair Outline Width: 0
  • Circle Outline Width: 0
  • Dot Outline Opacity: 100
  • Crosshair Outline Opacity: 100
  • Circle Outline Opacity: 100
  • Dot Blur: 0
  • Crosshair Blur: 0
  • Circle Blur: 0
  • Crosshair Radius: 100
  • Circle Radius: 32
  • Crosshair Length: 100
  • Crosshair Angle: 0
  • Dor Color: Black
  • Crosshair Color: Black
  • Circle Color: Red
That covers everything there is to know regarding Phoenix (Jean Grey)'s best crosshair setting in Marvel Rivals.

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

