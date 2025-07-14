Best Phoenix crosshair in Marvel Rivals: Reticle code and settings explored

Phoenix (Jean Grey), the newest hero added to Marvel Rivals, is a duelist with fire abilities, and having a perfect crosshair can help you use her abilities more accurately. She wields powerful skills that include hitscan shots and area-of-effect attacks, so a customized crosshair will help you place them precisely and ensure you get the most out of her abilities.

This article provides the best crosshair settings for Phoenix (Jean Grey) in Marvel Rivals, including the reticle code and customization details.

Marvel Rivals: Best Phoenix (Jean Grey) crosshair explored

The ideal crosshair for Phoenix (Jean Grey) in Marvel Rivals features a small central dot, a surrounding circle, and four outer black lines for added alignment.

To save time customizing settings manually, you can use the code below to apply this crosshair instantly.

Recticle code: 4;0;6.0,44.0,1.0,16.0;100.0,54.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,100.0,32.0,33.0;100.0;100.0,54.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5.0,5.0,1,5.0;0.0,0.0,0.0;

Crosshair design (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

However, what works best ultimately depends on your personal preference. The reticle shared above is simply a recommended setup that can help you use Phoenix’s abilities more effectively. You can always tweak it to suit your style, as crosshairs are entirely subjective.

If you're wondering how this crosshair helps, here’s a brief explanation: Since Phoenix fires hitscan shots, the central dot allows for precise aiming. The surrounding circle helps gauge the effective range of her AoE ability, Telekinesis Burst. If enemies are within this circle, the ability is likely to hit them; if not, you may miss.

However, keep in mind that this is only a rough visual indicator and may vary slightly depending on distance.

The outer lines serve a functional purpose as well. Because Telekinesis Burst has a short channeling time, the lines can help you time your shots better, especially against moving targets.

Below are the crosshair settings, which you can customize based on your own preferences.

Recticle type: Circle and Crosshair

Circle and Crosshair Recticle Animation: Off

Off Dot Width: 16

16 Crosshair Width: 44

44 Circle Width: 0

0 Dot Opacity: 100

100 Crosshair Opacity: 54

54 Circle Opacity: 100

100 Dot Outline Width: 0

0 Crosshair Outline Width: 0

0 Circle Outline Width: 0

0 Dot Outline Opacity: 100

100 Crosshair Outline Opacity: 100

100 Circle Outline Opacity: 100

100 Dot Blur: 0

0 Crosshair Blur: 0

0 Circle Blur: 0

0 Crosshair Radius: 100

100 Circle Radius: 32

32 Crosshair Length: 100

100 Crosshair Angle: 0

0 Dor Color: Black

Black Crosshair Color: Black

Black Circle Color: Red

That covers everything there is to know regarding Phoenix (Jean Grey)'s best crosshair setting in Marvel Rivals.

