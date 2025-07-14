Marvel Rivals Phoenix (Jean Grey) guide: Abilities and how to play

Phoenix (Jean Grey) is the latest hero added to Marvel Rivals with the Season 3 update. She is a duelist with aggressive abilities that allow her to damage enemies, slow them, teleport, and even take flight, making her a powerful hero in the game.
For those unfamiliar, Jean Grey is one of the original X-Men. She possesses immense psychic and psionic powers and is also the host of the Phoenix Force.
In this article, we explore all of Phoenix's abilities in detail and explain how to play her effectively in Marvel Rivals.
Marvel Rivals Phoenix (Jean Grey): All abilities explained
Phoenix (Jean Grey) has five abilities in Marvel Rivals, along with a unique Team-Up ability exclusive to Wolverine. Here are the details of her kit:
Primary ability
Cosmic Flames (LMB)
Phoenix fires fiery projectiles at enemies using a hitscan-based attack. On impact, it deals damage and applies a Spark effect. Sparks offer bonus effects — for example, two Sparks guarantee a critical hit.
When an enemy has three Sparks (the maximum), they explode, spreading one Spark to nearby enemies and healing Phoenix over time. However, Sparks generated from these explosions do not stack quickly.
Other abilities
Telekinesis Burst (RMB)
This ability channels psionic energy to unleash a series of three fiery explosions that damage and slow enemies. The first blast stuns targets, while the following two cause a slowing effect. Enemies hit by any of the explosions are also inflicted with Sparks.
Dark Ascent (E)
This ability allows Jean Grey to merge with the Phoenix, entering a state of free flight. While flying, she gains a movement speed boost and passively replenishes her ammunition.
Telepathic Illusion (LShift)
This ability allows her to instantly teleport in a chosen direction, leaving behind an afterimage or illusion. The illusion then detonates, dealing damage to enemies and applying one Spark.
Ultimate ability
Endsong Inferno (Q)
This ultimate lets Jean Grey soar into the sky by merging with the Phoenix, then crash down onto a targeted area. The impact deals massive damage, creates a shockwave that destroys enemy shields, summons, and bonus health, and applies a Spark to all affected enemies.
Team-up ability (Passive)
Mind's Grace
This ability activates automatically when both Phoenix (Jean Grey) and Wolverine are on the same team. Jean Grey imbues Wolverine with the Phoenix Force, granting him a 10% damage boost.
How to play Phoenix effectively in Marvel Rivals
Phoenix is a duelist, meaning her kit is specifically designed to deal damage and eliminate enemies. You can adapt her playstyle to suit your preferences, but her aggressive abilities make her especially effective at medium to close-range combat. Some of her combo moves can easily eliminate healers and low-health targets.
Even without relying on combos, you can deal significant damage using her primary ability, Cosmic Flames, especially if you're accurate. Combine this with Telekinesis Burst to slow enemies, giving both you and your team the upper hand in fights.
If enemies try to dive or flank you, there’s no need to panic or retreat. Simply use Telepathic Illusion to teleport out of danger.
Combo guide
Basic combo
You can combine Cosmic Flames with your melee attack to deal high burst damage at close range. If executed properly, this combo can eliminate low-health enemies within seconds, but you'll need to be up close for maximum effect.
Advanced combo
This is Phoenix’s most effective combo against squishy targets. Apply the following tips:
- Close the gap and land a headshot with Cosmic Flames.
- Immediately follow it up with a melee attack to apply three Sparks.
- Quickly use Telepathic Illusion to teleport back and fire another shot with Cosmic Flames.
If done right, this combo can instantly eliminate low-health heroes like Luna and others in that category.
Combo against Tanks
To deal serious damage to Tank enemies:
- Execute the advanced combo mentioned above.
- Follow up with Telekinesis Burst to slow and weaken them.
- Finish with your ultimate, Endsong Inferno, to potentially secure a kill.
These are just a few effective combos that work well against different types of enemies. With practice, you'll be able to master them and maximize Phoenix’s impact in every match.
