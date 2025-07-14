PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 groups and dates announced

The Group Stage of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Riyadh is set to be played from July 25 to 27. A total of 24 teams have been divided into three groups for this initial stage. Each group will contest in 12 matches. The top eight teams from the overall points table will advance to the Grand Finals. Meanwhile, the remaining 16 teams will enter the Survival Stage, which features eight spots for the Grand Finals.

The PMWC 2025 will be the second international PUBG Mobile event of the year. A huge prize pool of $3 million has been allocated for the tournament. It starts on July 25 and will run until August 3, 2025. The top 24 teams from several worldwide regions have been selected for this high-octane competition.

PMWC 2025 groups and teams

Here are the three groups for the Group Stage:

Group Red

Team Falcons (Europe) Horaa Esports (Nepal) EArena (Thailand) POWR Esports (Saudi Arabia) Alpha7 Esports (Brazil) Nongshim RedForce (South Korea) Weibo Gaming (China) Aryan x TMG Gaming (India)

Group Green

IDA Esports (Turkey) Alpha Gaming (Mongolia) Alter Ego Ares (Indonesia) Team GAMAX (Egypt) INTENSE GAME (Brazil) KINOTROPE Gaming (Japan) ThunderTalk Gaming (China) R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia)

Group Yellow

Fire Flux Esports (Turkey) Regnum Carya Esports (Turkey) 4thrives Esports (Pakistan) Team Secret (Vietnam) Team Vision (Saudi Arabia) INFLUENCE RAGE (Brazil) DRX (South Korea) Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar)

Map order

A total of six matches will be held on each day of the Group Stage. Of these, the first match will be played on the Sanhok map, the next three in Erangel, and the last two in Miramar.

Here is the map order for each day:

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Miramar

Apha7 Esports from Brazil was the winner of the PMWC 2024 Riyadh. The team had displayed exceptional performance in the event and clinched the title. The club has made it to the tournament's 2025 edition as well, where it will aim to defend its title.

DRX from South Korea was fourth in the previous edition. The team recently won the PUBG Mobile Pro Series 2025 S1 and qualified for the PMWC. The club was sixth in the PMGC 2024. They will aim to lift their first international PUBG Mobile trophy in the upcoming tournament.

Weibo Gaming from China recently came out victorious in the Hong Kong Invitational 2025. Influence Rage from Brazil was the second-best team in the event. Team Aryan from India, who won the BMPS 2025, has been directly invited to the PMWC 2025.

