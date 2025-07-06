India’s Team Aryan X TMG qualifies for PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Riyadh

Team Aryan X TMG secured a spot in the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 after winning the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series 2025. The underdog team amazed everyone with their outstanding performances in the Pro Series, earning a winner's cheque of ₹1.25 crore and the chance to represent India at the upcoming international PUBG Mobile tournament.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 was held from May 22 to July 6, with 96 Indian teams participating for the ₹4 crore prize pool. The Grand Finals took place from July 4 to 6, with the top 16 teams competing for the trophy and a spot in the 2025 World Cup.

PMWC 2025 to kick off on July 25

The PMWC 2025 will planned for July 25 to August 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In total, 24 top-tier teams from across the globe will battle for an enormous prize pool of $3,000,000. After a long time, an Indian BGMI will compete in the global PUBG Mobile tournament. The country received a special invite to the event.

Many experienced squads, like Alpha 7, Weibo, and Alpha Gaming, have qualified for the World Cup. Team Aryan will now aim to deliver their best performance in the upcoming PMWC 2025. This will be the team's first global PUBG Mobile event. The tournament will take place in three different stages: Group Stage, Survival, and Grand Finals.

BMPS 2025 Grand Finals standings

Aryan X TMG Esports - 136 points NoNx Esports - 132 points Los Hermanos Esports - 126 points 4Merical Esports - 125 points 8Bit - 116 points Gods Omen - 114 points 4TR Official - 109 points TWOB - 109 points Gods Reign - 104 points K9 Esports - 102 points Team Forever - 101 points Inferno Squad - 94 points Genesis Esports - 91 points Team Eggy - 88 points TEAM INSANE - 58 points 20P Official - 40 points

Team Aryan scored 136 points in 18 matches of the Grand Finals, winning three Chicken Dinners and 79 finishes in the process. NONX Esports missed their spot in the PMWC by a small margin and ranked second in the BMPS tournament. The lineup claimed 132 points and two Chicken Dinners, with LEVII grabbing the FMVP and the MVP titles for his phenomenal performances.

LHS and 4Merical Esports also performed brilliantly, securing third and fourth places respectively. Team 8Bit, an experienced squad, had an average run in the BMPS 2025, finishing fifth in the event. Other experienced lineups, such as Gods Reign, K9, and Team Forever, also faltered in the event.

