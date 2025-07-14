Umamusume: Pretty Derby's Air Groove is a flexible and steady runner who can perform exceptionally well with the right Speed-focused build. As the trainer of your very own Umamusume, it’s your job to guide them with the right training, card setup, and race strategy.

Ad

Since things can seem tricky, especially for newcomers, this article will highlight the most effective Air Groove build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

What is the best Air Groove build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby?

Air Groove is a disciplined character in Umamusume, known for her commanding presence on the track. She’s built for mid-distance turf races and performs best when used with a Leader or Runner strategy. With the right balance of Speed and Wisdom, she can outpace most of her rivals, especially during the crucial mid-to-late stages of a race.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is a quick overview that you can use to make the best out of Air Groove in Umamusume: Pretty Derby -

Primary stat - Speed should be your main focus. You’ll want to push it to 1000+ as early as possible so she has enough momentum to lead or stay near the front of the pack without falling behind.

should be your main focus. You’ll want to push it to as early as possible so she has enough momentum to lead or stay near the front of the pack without falling behind. Secondary stat - Power works great as her second most important stat. It gives her the strength to push through corners and helps with that final burst in the last leg of the race. Aim for at least 650+ .

works great as her second most important stat. It gives her the strength to push through corners and helps with that final burst in the last leg of the race. Aim for at least . Optional stats - You should also build Stamina up to 600 so she doesn’t burn out in longer mid-distance runs. Wisdom (around 350–400) is also important. It helps her activate skills reliably and manage her pacing throughout the race.

Ad

Card setup for Air Groove in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Air Groove in Umamusume: Pretty Derby benefits most from a build that strengthens her key stats without spreading her too thin. This setup gives her a stable, race-ready base that makes full use of her natural mid-distance potential:

1 Stamina Card

1 Wisdom Card

2 Power Cards

3 Speed Cards

You can tweak this layout depending on your style. For example, swapping a Power card for a Friend card can help unlock more events and bond boosts early on.

Ad

Read more: Best Taiki Shuttle build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Best skills for Air Groove in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Skills make or break a race, especially for mid-distance runners who rely on well-timed boosts. Air Groove’s performance becomes much more reliable when you invest in these kinds of skills:

Front Runner: Helps her maintain early positioning without exhausting her stamina too quickly.

Helps her maintain early positioning without exhausting her stamina too quickly. Concentration: Reduces the chance of bad starts, and keeps her launch consistent.

Reduces the chance of bad starts, and keeps her launch consistent. Second Wind: Helps recover stamina in the second half of a race, and is especially useful if you're just hitting the 600 Stamina mark.

Helps recover stamina in the second half of a race, and is especially useful if you're just hitting the 600 Stamina mark. Mid-Pace Up: Gives her a little more push in the important middle section of the race.

Gives her a little more push in the important middle section of the race. Acceleration Boost: Skills like Xceleration or Slick Surge (if you have it inherited) help during the final stretch.

Ad

These skills give her an edge in mid and late race phases. While it's tempting to load her up with early-activation skills, the smarter approach is to stack late-stage recovery abilities to help her close strong.

Air Groove is a calm and consistent runner who does really well when built around her strengths. She delivers results when trained with the right priorities in mind.

Also read: Best Silence Suzuka build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Ad

For more articles on Umamusume: Pretty Derby, follow Sportskeeda -

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.