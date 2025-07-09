Best Daiwa Scarlet build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Daiwa Scarlet in Umamusume: Pretty Derby stands out as a top-tier character for Mile and Medium-Distance races. With strong stat bonuses and unique skills, she excels as a Pace Chaser or Front Runner, perfectly matching her fiery and competitive personality.

This article will walk you through the best build for Daiwa Scarlet in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Best Daiwa Scarlet build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Daiwa Scarlet dominates mid-distance races (Image via Cygames)

Begin by focusing on building friendship levels with your support cards during the first year. Once those bonds reach the required threshold to unlock friendship training bonuses, shift your attention to optimizing Daiwa Scarlet's core stats using the following guidelines.

Best stats

Her main stat should be Speed, as it needs to be almost twice as high as any other stat. With good event choices, mood management, and proper support cards, aim to push her Speed past 900 by the end of Year 3. This will ensure that she stays ahead and has the required boost to pass her rivals in the final stretch.

Power and Stamina are the two other key stats for her, and both should hit at least 500 by the end of Year 3. Power boosts her acceleration, helping her overtake opponents smoothly. While 500 Stamina alone won’t carry her through Mile or Medium-Distance races, pairing it with Stamina-recovery skills fills the gap, letting you focus more on pushing her Speed without burning out in the final stretch.

Best support cards

Use Speed-focused support cards for stat gains (Image via Cygames)

Use 3 Speed cards, 1 Stamina card, 1 Power card, and 1 Guest card for a balanced and effective training build.

Best skills

Daiwa Scarlet’s unique skills are perfect for the Pace Chaser role. When she’s fighting for the lead in the second half of a race, her Red Ace skill gives her a strong boost in Speed and acceleration. If she’s already in front, Competitive Spirit will kick in and give her a +40 Power bonus, which will help her stay ahead.

Additionally, event skills like Nimble Navigator and Steadfast help her overtake her rivals and hold the lead in the latter half of the race. To make the most of her strengths, choose the skills that:

Boost race positioning

Recover Stamina when needed

Enhance acceleration

Some solid skill-pick examples include Swinging Maestro, Red Shift, Straightaway, and Homestretch Haste.

This concludes our guide for the best Daiwa Scarlet build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. With the right build, she can easily lead your team to URA victory and dominate mid-race packs.

