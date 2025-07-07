Umamusume: Pretty Derby character tier list (July 2025)

The Umamusume: Pretty Derby meta continues to evolve, especially with the fresh balance changes and character updates this July. Building the perfect character can feel overwhelming, and with different characters having their own stats, roles, and skills, it’s important to know who’s worth your time and resources.

This ranking of Umamusume: Pretty Derby characters is based on their stats, skills, and how reliable they are across various career paths.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby character tier list

S-tier characters

S-tier characters in Umamusume: Pretty Derby are the best as they consistently perform well in both Career and PvP (Image via Cygames)

Kitasan Black: She is still the queen. With balanced stat boosts across Speed, Stamina, and Wit, she’s unstoppable in medium and long-distance races. Her skills give front-runners a big speed and acceleration boost, essential for keeping the lead.

Oguri Cap: She shines in mile and medium-distance events, thanks to her stamina and reliable burst. She’s flexible and beginner-friendly.

Maruzensky: She dominates mile races with her high Wit and Speed boosts. Her Red Shift/LP1211-M skill gives a final-corner acceleration punch, and her hidden dirt aptitude adds rare versatility.

Symboli Rudolf: She is a well-rounded pick for longer races. While not flashy, her consistent performance and support synergy make him a staple in competitive play.

Rice Shower: She is the long-distance endurance queen. Her skill set lets her outlast others in grueling races.

Taiki Shuttle: She is a sprint monster. With insane burst and finish speed, she owns the short track.

Silence Suzuka: She excels as a front-runner. She’s great in medium races when paired with the right supports.

Special Week: She brings adaptability and a killer final-stretch skill, Certain Victory, which triggers a powerful boost when overtaking near the front.

T.M. Opera O: She has strong stats and skills for mid-distance races. She’s a PvP gem if built correctly.

A-tier characters

A-tier characters can still carry you far, especially with good training and synergy (Image via Cygames)

Tokai Teio: She is great in medium races and comes with clutch recovery abilities. She’s harder to train but worth it.

Mejiro McQueen: Mejiro is your go-to for long-distance runs. She thrives in endurance events with stamina-heavy builds.

Daiwa Scarlet: She is fast and fierce in medium turf races. Needs a specific build to compete with the best.

El Condor Pasa: She has disruptive skills and decent stats, but inconsistent growth can make her tricky.

Mayano Top Gun: She is a solid runner with speed and positioning skills — great for players without S-Tiers.

Grass Wonder: She is dependable with a good mix of skills and balanced stats.

North Flight: North Flight is a strong mile option with smooth stat scaling, perfect for mid-game.

Air Groove: She adds reliable mid-distance coverage to any team.

Mihono Bourbon: This character requires some effort but can disrupt opponents effectively when used right.

B-Tier characters

B-tier characters can work in early stages but fall off in high-level content (Image via Cygames)

Super Creek: A decent pick for long-distance races early in the game, but she needs heavy investment and upgrades to stay competitive in tougher content.

Gold Ship: She is great for long races with stamina-focused builds, but is tough to train.

Winning Ticket: A solid starter for medium-distance races thanks to her niche skills, but she falls short in long-term or high-level competitions.

Vodka: She is decent but outclassed in competitive setups.

Agnes Tachyon: She is quite versatile, but is generally better as a backup option.

C-tier characters

Nice Nature: She is a stamina-focused runner suited for medium to long distances. With well-rounded training, Nice Nature can be reliable, making her a good pick for beginners.

Sakura Bakushin O: A short-distance specialist with excellent early speed but poor stamina. Great for sprints, but not effective in longer races.

King Halo: She is a situational sprinter with limited flexibility across race types. Best used when top-tier options aren't available.

Matikanefukukitaru: She offers solid stamina for mid-to-long-distance races but lacks the speed burst required for top-tier performance.

D-tier characters

Haru Urara: She is a beloved character thanks to her personality, but her low stats and weak skills make her a challenging pick for competitive races.

Mejiro Ryan: Her low stat growth and underwhelming skills limit her effectiveness, making her a tough pick for serious competitive play.

