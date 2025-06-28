How to redeem codes in Umamusume Pretty Derby

Redeeming codes in Umamusume Pretty Derby is an easy task. The developers at Cygames have provided an in-game redemption method that helps you obtain various in-game items for free. Umamusume Pretty Derby is a sports gacha RPG title based on the anime of the same name. You can recruit horse girls and train and raise them to use them in a team to win various races.

Those looking for a step-by-step process to redeem the Umamusume Pretty Derby codes can refer to the guide given below.

A step-by-step process for redeeming the codes in Umamusume Pretty Derby

Enter the code into the empty box and click the OK button to claim free rewards (Image via Cygames)

You must complete the tutorial to redeem codes in Umamusume Pretty Derby. This will take approximately 15 minutes, after which you can access the main menu. Then, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Download Umamusume Pretty Derby and log in to your account.

Step 2: In the lobby, click the Menu button. You can find it at the top right corner of the screen.

Step 3: The menu contains three sections: Trainee, Umamusume, and Others. You will find the Enter Code button in the Others section.

Step 4: Click the Enter Code button to open the Enter Code dialog box.

Step 5: Enter any active code into the empty box below "Enter a code to redeem it."

Step 6: Click the OK button to redeem the code and claim all applicable freebies.

Note that you must enter the codes in the same format mentioned by the developers. Otherwise, the codes in Umamusume Pretty Derby won’t grant any freebies. Additionally, entering an incorrect code several times will block your access to the code redemption feature. Moreover, you can use any code only once per account to claim free rewards.

Download Umamusume Pretty Derby doesn't have any active codes as of this writing. The developers might release some in the future. You can follow and keep tabs on the title’s official X handle, Facebook page, and Discord channel to get the latest codes, or you can bookmark this page. We will update this page as soon as Cygames releases a code.

