Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Part 1 reveals April 2025 premiere and more via 2nd teaser

On December 25, 2024, the official YouTube channel of "Pakatube!" released a teaser video trailer for Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Part 1, announcing the series' April 2025 airing. The teaser also announced the supporting voice casting, staff members, and the series' cour-division. Moreover, the series will be animated by Cygames Pictures.

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray is originally a manga series written and illustrated by Taiyou Kuzumi. The series is based on a popular game series developed by Cygames. The game is very popular in Japan and has received various manga and anime adaptations with the former one only serialized in Japanese.

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Part 1 set to be released in April 2025

The second trailer for Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Part 1 featured some footage from the anime series centered around the series' main protagonist, Oguri Cap, and her trainer, Jō Kitahara. The trailer progressed into revealing the side/supporting members who interacted with the main protagonist. The trailer ended with the reveal of the series' released window—April 2025.

The supporting cast members' voice casting was also revealed, including Berno Light voiced by Momoko Seto (Tatara Fuuka from Liar Liar), Jō Kitahara by Katsuyuki Konishi (Kaburagi from Deca Dence), Fujimasa March by Mariya Ise (Himeno from Chainsaw Man), and Tamamo Cross by Naomi Ōzora (Uzaki from Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!).

The main voice casting of the series includes Oguri Cap, who was in the spotlight in the recently released trailer. She will be voiced by Tomoyo Takayanagi, famous for roles like Sarina (Ruby's previous life persona) from Oshi no Ko and Keiko from Those Snow White Notes.

New cast members were also announced, including Takehiro Miura (key animator of Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann) as the director and Kenji Kawai (music composer of Mob Psycho 100) as the music composer. The teaser trailer also announced the series airing in two cours.

The recently announced director will be collaborating with Yuuki Itou (director of Takt Op Destiny), the previously announced director for Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Part 1. There will be a break between these two cours/parts (the first cour in Spring 2025 and the second in Fall 2025).

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Part 1 synopsis

Oguri Cap as seen in the trailer (Image via Cygames Pictures)

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Part 1 is a drama-sports anime series following the story of Oguri Cap, a country horse girl, who spends her days working hard at the Kasamatsu Training Center Academy. She strives to become the next legendary horse girl by winning races.

Uma Musume: Pretty Derby, the source behind this series' franchise, takes place in a fantasy world where great races of horses are reborn as horse girls who either race or become idols to change their fates.

