20 most popular sports anime characters, ranked

Sports anime characters have continually captured the hearts of anime enthusiasts with their unwavering passion, determination, and exceptional athletic abilities. These characters exhibit unique personalities and skills across various sports genres, including volleyball, basketball, soccer, swimming, and many more. These features contribute to their widespread appeal among viewers.

While many of these beloved characters are the main protagonists of their respective series, numerous supporting characters have also garnered significant fame among audiences despite their limited roles. All these characters have left a lasting impression on fans due to their compelling narratives of overcoming challenges and achieving their goals.

Their stories not only provide entertainment but also serve as sources of inspiration, resonating with viewers and leaving a lasting impact on their hearts. Here are 20 sports anime characters who have consistently captivated fans and earned widespread popularity, ranked by their appeal among viewers.

Disclaimer: The ranking in this article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

From Shoyo Hinata to Yoichi Isagi: 20 Sports anime characters who hold the most popularity

20) Baki Hanma (Baki)

Baki Hanma, the main protagonist of Baki the Grappler franchise, is a standout presence in the sports anime community. Baki is a skilled martial artist driven by a singular goal: to defeat his father, Yujiro Hanma, who’s widely acknowledged as the world’s strongest man, and avenge his mother.

Baki’s journey began at the tender age of 15 when he entered the no-rules arena. Swiftly rising to prominence, he claimed the title of Champion of the Underground Arena in Tokyo and later came to be known as “the World’s Strongest Boy.”

19) Seishirou Nagi (Blue Lock)

Nagi is among the most popular sports anime characters (Image via 8bit)

Seishirou Nagi has risen to prominence as one of the community's most beloved sports anime characters. As a central figure in the Blue Lock series, his popularity has soared to new heights, leading to him earning his very own spin-off series, Blue Lock - Episode Nagi.

Despite initially being disinterested in soccer, Nagi's unnatural talent propels him to the top ranks in Blue Lock shortly after entering the facility. However, his encounter with Isagi and the ensuing challenges ignite his passion for the game, inspiring him to embrace soccer wholeheartedly.

18) Langa Hasegawa (SK8 the Infinity)

Langa is among the most beloved sports anime characters (Image vis Bones)

The deuteragonist of SK8 the Infinity, Langa Hasegawa, stands as a prominent figure among the most celebrated sports anime characters. His captivating character design, featuring sky-blue hair and aqua-blue eyes, has captivated fans, and his stoic, calm, and laid-back demeanor further enhances his appeal.

Despite initially lacking experience in skateboarding, Langa quickly forms a close bond with the main protagonist, Kyan Reki, as they both become involved in the underground skateboarding race known as "S." Drawing upon his background in snowboarding, Langa's determination to master skateboarding pushes him forward, earning admiration from viewers.

17) Yuurii Katsuki (Yuri!!! On Ice)

Yuuri Katsuki (Image via MAPPA)

Yuuri Katsuki, the main character of Yuri!!! On Ice, is a gifted competitive figure skater popular for his remarkable talent and compassionate nature. Despite his tendency to be easily disheartened by setbacks, Yuuri is a kind person with unwavering determination.

His coaching under the legendary figure skater Victor Nikiforov not only enhanced his skills but also significantly boosted his confidence. Under Victor's guidance, Yuuri significantly grew in his professional career, and he is currently certified as a top figure skater recognized by the Japan Skating Federation (JSF).

16) Haruka Nanase (Free!)

Haruka in Free! (Image via Kyoto Animation, Animation Do)

The main protagonist of Free!, Haruka Nanase, is widely popular among sports anime fans. This vice-captain of the Iwatobi High School Swim Club is an exceptionally talented freestyle swimmer and one of the most popular sports anime characters. While Haruka typically maintains a serious and aloof demeanor, his unwavering determination and decisive nature contribute significantly to his appeal among audiences.

Despite his often cool persona, Haruka deeply cares about his close associates. His affinity for water enhances his swimming abilities, earning him admiration from his peers and rivals alike. Rin Matsuoka compares Haruka's speed in the water to a monster's.

15) Yoichi Isagi (Blue Lock)

Blue Lock's protagonist, Isagi (Image via 8bit)

The recently debuted sports series Blue Lock has taken the anime world by storm, and its main character, Yoichi Isagi, soon became a fan favorite character. Similar to Hinata from Haikyu!!, Isagi began his journey as a small player in middle school. However, his experiences in Blue Lock transformed him into a completely different person, imbuing him with a newfound determination to become the best.

Driven by the thrill of victory, his evolution in Blue Lock led him to become a true egoist. Paired with his exceptional intellect, Isagi swiftly rose to prominence within both the show's narrative and the hearts of anime enthusiasts, etching his name among the most beloved sports anime characters.

14) Ippo Makunouchi (Hajime no Ippo)

Ippo is among the most renowned sports anime characters (Image via MadHouse Studio)

As the eponymous protagonist of Hajime no Ippo, Ippo Makunouchi holds a special place in the hearts of sports anime enthusiasts. Initially driven by a simple quest to understand the meaning of strength, Ippo's journey leads him to become a professional featherweight boxer from the Kamogawa Boxing Gym.

Ippo has achieved considerable acclaim throughout his career, reigning as the featherweight JBC champion. However, it is not just his boxing prowess that endears him to audiences. Ippo's compassionate nature, unwavering determination, and aversion to violence contribute significantly to his popularity.

13) Daiki Aomine (Kuroko's Basketball)

Daiki in the anime (Image via Production I.G)

Daiki Aomine from Kuroko's Basketball has garnered widespread popularity in the sports anime community. As the former ace player of the Generation of Miracles, Aomine's talent is unmatched. Before Taiga Kagami, Aomine was the partner and light of Tetsuya Kuroko during their time in Teiko Junior High.

With unparalleled agility, speed, and power, Aomine's exceptional basketball skills make him one of the most renowned sports anime characters. His prowess on the court allows him to score from virtually any position on the court. He was often regarded as a "monster" in the sport, with abilities far surpassing his peers, even among the other Generation of Miracles members.

12) Kyan Reki (SK8 the Infinity)

Kyan Reki, one of the most beloved sports anime characters (Image via Bones)

Kyan Reki, the main protagonist of SK8 the Infinity, is a second-year high school student deeply passionate about skateboarding. Admired by fans for his carefree attitude, outgoing nature, and unwavering love for skateboarding, Reki's charismatic persona and charming and expressive character design add to his fame.

Despite his free-spirited persona, Reki profoundly cares for his friends. He often places their well-being above his own and is always willing to sacrifice himself for their safety. His reliability and likable traits further endear him to audiences.

11) Kaeda Rukawa (Slam Dunk)

Rukawa in Slam Dunk (Image via Toei Animation)

Kaedo Rukawa from Slam Dunk is revered as one of the most beloved sports anime characters in the community. As the small forward and ace player of Shohoku High, his exceptional basketball skills are matched only by his striking character design, which captivates fans worldwide.

With his tall stature, short black hair, and blue eyes, Rukawa's appearance adds to his allure, making him incredibly popular not only among viewers but also among the female characters in the series. Renowned for his handsome features, Rukawa is widely regarded as one of the most attractive characters in the show.

10) Rin Matsuoka (Free!)

Rin in Free! (Image via Kyoto Animation, Animation Do)

One of the main characters in Free! Rin Matsuoka is a freestyle butterfly swimmer with a captivating character design. Rin's appeal extends beyond his muscular physique and passion for swimming. This member of the Samezuka Swimming Club eventually rises to the position of club captain, showcasing his swimming proficiency.

With his adept skills, Rin is qualified enough to participate on a global level in the All-Japan Invitational. Rin's popularity among fans makes him one of the most beloved sports anime characters, and his competitive dynamic with the protagonist, Haruka Nanase, only adds to his fame.

9) Kenma Kozume (Haikyu!!))

Haikyu!!'s Kenma (Image via Production I.G)

Another Haikyu!! character joins the ranks of the most famous sports anime characters, and it's none other than Kenma Kozume. Despite his low-key persona, this Nekoma High second-year volleyball player has become a favorite among sports anime enthusiasts with his exceptional setting skills. His rivalry with Shoyo Hinata adds an interesting dynamic for viewers, contributing to his popularity.

Kenma's journey parallels that of Hanamichi Sakuragi. He initially showed little interest in the sport. However, much like Sakuragi, he transformed, becoming deeply invested in volleyball as his desire to win and outplay the opposing team overcomes him. His evolution inspires audiences.

8) Meguru Bachira (Blue Lock)

Blue Lock's Bachira (Image via 8bit)

One of Blue Lock’s focal characters, Meguru Bachira, has captured the attention of fans with his quirky personality and exceptional soccer talent. This lively and upbeat player possesses an eccentric demeanor that sets him apart from the rest of the characters, making him a standout presence in the series.

Bachira's remarkable dribbling abilities allow him to breach even the most formidable defenses, with only a select few elite players capable of stopping his advances. His outstanding qualities contribute to his widespread appeal, establishing him as one of the most renowned sports anime characters.

7) Seijuurou Akashi (Kuroko's Basketball)

Seijuurou Akashi from Kuroko's Basketball (Image via Production I.G)

Despite being a supporting character, Seijuurou Akashi from Kuroko's Basketball is immensely popular in the fandom. As the skilled point guard and captain of Teiko Junior High’s basketball team, he led the renowned Generation of Miracles. Akashi played a crucial role in their three consecutive victories at the junior high nationals.

Although Akashi is one of the shortest players on his team and in the anime overall, his unmatched proficiency speaks volumes. Thanks to the widespread popularity of Generation of Miracles, Akashi, their captain, stands as one of the most famed sports anime characters acclaimed not only in the anime's universe but also among viewers.

6) Toru Oikawa (Haikyu!!)

Oikawa from Haikyu!! (Image via Production I.G)

One of Haikyu!!’s most prominent characters, Toru Oikawa, is among the most famed sports anime characters. Renowned for his charismatic and flirtatious personality, Oikawa is a popular figure in the anime’s universe, particularly among female students. However, his popularity extends beyond the show's boundaries, captivating audiences as well.

This captain of Aoba Johsai High's boys’ volleyball team excels as an exceptional volleyball player. Oikawa is feared for his powerful serves, which highlight his talent on the court. He also possesses a sharp intellect, capable of easily discerning the weaknesses of his teammates and opponents.

5) Hanamichi Sakuragi (Slam Dunk)

As the main protagonist of the highly acclaimed sports anime Slam Dunk, Hanamichi Sakuragi emerges as one of the most iconic characters in the genre. Despite his initial lack of interest in basketball, Hanamichi undergoes a remarkable transformation and discovers a deep passion for the sport.

Blessed with towering height and exceptional physique, this self-proclaimed Rebound King holds a natural advantage on the court. His remarkable athleticism and extraordinary jumping ability quickly made him a basketball prodigy. Throughout the series, his strength, unwavering determination, and endearing goofiness captivate audiences, earning him widespread popularity among fans of the genre.

4) Tobio Kageyama (Haikyu!!)

Tobio Kageyama, one of the most popular sports anime characters (Image via Production I.G)

Tobio Kageyama, the deuteragonist of Haikyu!!, undoubtedly stands out as one of the most famous sports anime characters. Renowned for his exceptional skills as a setter and a talented volleyball player, Kageyama was chosen for the All-Japan youth training camp and joined Japan's national volleyball team at the age of 19.

Initially portrayed as arrogant, short-tempered, and an overbearing perfectionist, Kageyama undergoes remarkable character development throughout the series. As the story unfolds, the bonds he forms with Hinata and his other peers play a pivotal role in his growth.

3) Victor Nikiforov (Yuri!!! On Ice)

Despite being the deuteragonist, Victor Nikiforov, the figure skating prodigy from Yuri!!! On Ice stands out among the most renowned sports anime characters.

As a legendary Russian skater who has won five consecutive World Championship and Grand Prix Final victories, along with numerous European championships, Victor's fame extends beyond the series' universe to captivate fans worldwide.

Victor serves as an idol for the protagonist, Yuuri Katsuki, who has admired him since childhood. Later, impressed by Yuuri's viral performance of his winning routine, "Stay Close to Me," he decides to become Yuuri's coach.

2) Tetsuya Kuroko (Kuroko's Basketball)

Kuroko is one of the most famed sports anime characters (Image via Production I.G)

The main protagonist of Kuroko’s Basketball, Tetsuya Kuroko, is renowned as one of the most beloved characters in sports anime. Despite being the shadow player on the team, Kuroko's popularity among anime fans remains remarkably high.

Kuroko showcases his exceptional basketball skills in the show's universe, specializing in misdirection and precise passes. Before joining the Seirin High basketball club, where he shadows Taiga Kagami, he began as the Phantom Sixth Player of the Generation of Miracles at Teiko Junior High.

His team had three consecutive victories in the junior high school Nationals. At Teiko, Kuroko earned respect from all his teammates.

1) Shoyo Hinata (Haikyu!!)

Hinata earns the top spot among the most popular sports anime characters (Image via Production I.G)

Shoyo Hinata, one of the main protagonists of the immensely popular show Haikyu!!, holds a special place among the most celebrated sports anime characters. Fans are drawn to Hinata's cheerful and enthusiastic personality, which has endeared him to audiences. Beyond his personality, Hinata's unwavering determination and dedication earned him fame in the fandom.

Despite his short stature, Hinata aspires to follow in the footsteps of the "Tiny Giant," another excellent volleyball player with short height who left a lasting mark on the national volleyball stage. Hinata's remarkable speed, agility, skills, and indomitable spirit set him apart from his peers.

Sports anime characters hold significant sway within their respective series, often serving as the primary draw for viewers. Their unwavering determination and indomitable spirit help drive the narrative forward and captivate audiences. Their athleticism on the field serves as a source of inspiration for many.

