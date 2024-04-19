Yuri!! On Ice fans blame Jujutsu Kaisen for the Ice Adolescence movie's cancellation

Yuri!! On Ice the movie: ICE ADOLESCENCE has been officially cancelled. The animation studio in charge released a statement not too long ago, apologizing to fans all over the globe for the announcement. It was hugely disappointing for those eager, given how long ago the movie was confirmed.

But it didn't stop there. Fans of Yuri!! On Ice began to point fingers at one of the studio's other projects for taking priority. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finished airing very recently, and shortly after, season 3 was announced through a brief teaser of the Culling Games Arc. This doesn't seem to bode well with a section of the anime community.

Jujutsu Kaisen gets blamed for Yuri!! On Ice the movie: ICE ADOLESCENCE cancellation

The official website for Yuri!! On Ice the movie: ICE ADOLESCENCE confirmed on Friday that production for the film had been called off. MAPPA and the film's production committee explained that the cancellation was unanimously decided by staff and committee members following internal discussions due to "various circumstances."

Initially, production for the film was announced in April 2017. The original 12-episode television anime series premiered in Japan in October 2016, with Crunchyroll streaming it as it aired.

Then, in September 2019, the staff announced that they had delayed the film from its 2019 opening date. At the time, the announcement explained that the film was being pushed back "in order to substantially scale up the content more than originally planned."

Later, in 2020, an update released by staff stated that the film production was "still ongoing with the aim of further enriching the film." However, it was further said that the staff hadn't yet "reached the stage where we can announce the release date."

Now, official confirmation has been received that Yuri!! On Ice the movie: ICE ADOLESCENCE has been called off.

Fans credit Jujutsu Kaisen for Yuri!! On Ice movie cancellation

Fans were visibly disappointed and frustrated with the information. Rightly so, a seemingly endless 7-year wait being met with such an announcement can be heartbreaking. As such, they took to social media to hold production for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 accountable.

"yuri on ice movie cancelled so i blocked jujutsu kaisen," a fan writes.

"Love that the last update on the Yuri on Ice movie before this was in later 2019 going "okay we're gonna delay it a bit" and then Jujutsu Kaisen started in 2020 and oops uh oh wuh oh MAPPA," another user posted.

"Yuri on Ice made MAPPA what it is today AND it had OLYMPIC ATHLETES WORLDWIDE talking about it, referencing & loving it. And MAPPA just dropped it, once it became big enough with Jujutsu Kaisen getting into Guiness Record," a netizen wrote.

Fans were unhappy with the announcement, crediting Jujutsu Kaisen with being the reason their wait went in vain. One user went as far as blocking the official Jujutsu Kaisen X account following the news.

Another was stunned, stating that Mitsurou Kubo's series had become popular even among Olympic athletes. They felt there was no reason to cancel the movie just became Jujutsu Kaisen set a Guiness World Record.

"Sure remember yuri on ice is never coming back because jujutsu kaisen took it’s spot," an X user commented.

"Don't talk to me for the next few days...oh my God I mean I think we all knew this was coming but like...Yuri on ice was your bread and butter before aot and jujutsu kaisen. Don't bite the hand that feeds you," a fan posts.

"i hope all yuri on ice fans direct their frustration and anger towards mappa’s current pet project: jujutsu kaisen," a user wrote.

A different user accepted the fate that Jujutsu Kaisen had taken Yuri!! On Ice's spot. Others felt that MAPPA neglecting Yuri!! On Ice was like biting the hand that fed, since it has been previously credited with pushing MAPPA into the spotlight.

All in all, there is substantial discontent among fans regarding the announcement. Whatever the reason may be, many feel that they have waited so long fruitlessly. For the time being, there will be no Yuri!! On Ice movie unless the studio has a sudden change of heart.

