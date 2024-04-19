MAPPA's Yuri!! on Ice anime film "Ice Adolescence" gets canceled 

On Friday, April 19, 2024, Mappa's official staff announced that the production of the eagerly anticipated Yuri!! on Ice anime film "Ice Adolescence" has been canceled. Unfortunately, the film's production committee and the animation studio, MAPPA, decided to cancel it due to "various circumstances."

Notably, the production of the film was announced in April 2017. It would have been the first feature film of the celebrated ice-skating anime series. Even though it was delayed due to production issues, fans hoped that the movie would eventually be released. However, the latest update from the production team has squashed all the hopes fans had.

Yuri!! on Ice anime film is canceled due to "various circumstances"

The official website and X handle for the Yuri!! on Ice anime film shared a cancellation notice for the movie Yuri!! on Ice: Ice Adolescence. According to the post, the movie's production has been stopped due to "various circumstances."

Even though the staff hasn't specified the exact reasons for the cancellation, they have deeply apologized to all fans expecting the film's release. The staff also explained to fans how they constantly interacted with the production committee to create and deliver the film.

Yet, due to unfortunate events, they had to stop the film's production. Notably, the Yuri!! on Ice anime film was announced in April 2017, following the conclusion of the 12-episode TV anime series on December 22, 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the television anime series as it aired with English subtitles.

The movie was expected to showcase a new chapter of Yuri Katsuki and Victor Nikiforov's dynamic relationship and continue their ice-skating adventure. Although the Yuri!! on Ice anime film was slated to premiere in 2019, the official staff revealed that they would delay the film's release to increase content more than they had originally planned.

A year later, the X handle for the film posted a statement about the film's progress, notifying fans that they plan to enrich the film's content even further. However, they still couldn't reveal a tentative release date back then.

Victor in Yuri!! on Ice anime (Image via MAPPA)

Fans waited with their bated breath for more updates regarding the Yuri!! on Ice anime film. However, neither the staff nor the production studio gave the green light concerning the movie's premiere. As such, it's unfortunate that the movie's production has been shelved.

Notably, the movie featured the returning staff members from the TV anime series. Mitsurou Kubo and Sayo Yamamoto had come up with the original concept for the movie at MAPPA Studios. Besides the concept, Sayo-san was in charge of the direction and story.

Mitsurou-san was also involved in the screenplay and the original character designs, while Taro Umebayashi and Taku Matsushiba worked on the film's music. Keisuke Tominaga handled his duties as the music producer, with Kenji Miyamoto listed as the figure skating choreographer.

