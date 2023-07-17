Fans give up hope on Yuri on Ice movie after Mappa CEO's heartbreaking comments

The Yuri on Ice movie garnered a ton of attention when the film was first announced. Yuri on Ice: Adolescence was announced way back in 2017 and it has been over six years since fans received any updates about the same.

Naturally, the fanbase slowly began losing hope, and the final nail in the coffin was the statement issued by the CEO of MAPPA. Manabu Otsuka shared his thoughts on the matter and said that the primary reason why the project isn't being worked on is the lack of revenue generated by this series.

"'Yuri!!! on ICE' produced by our company turned out to be a big hit, but compared to the results, the amount of money coming into the studio was insignificant. Hit titles cannot be produced under control, so unless we take full advantage of the limited opportunities we have, we will not be able to grow as a company," he said.

There is no doubt that MAPPA has its hands full at the moment, animating some of the biggest titles in the industry, but fans are noticeably upset that the studio has given up on the Yuri on Ice movie.

Fans on Twitter react to MAPPA CEO's statement on Yuri on Ice movie

Several fans took to Twitter after the news came to light and expressed their feelings about the same. Some stated that waiting for the movie to be produced was a dream of theirs, and now, it is unlikely that fans will receive any news regarding this movie in the foreseeable future.

Naturally, the fanbase is both sad and angry at the CEO of MAPPA after his recent comment, which led them to conclude that the movie will no longer be made. One of the main reasons why fans are unhappy is because MAPPA refuses to issue a statement confirming that Yuri on Ice movie will not be produced.

At the moment, the website states that the production is ongoing to improve the quality of the film, but the statement issued by the CEO contradicts this.

rip ice adolescence #MappaWhereisYoI @baelwope Yuri on Ice fans: Is Ice Adolescence coming out?



MAPPA: The production of Yuri on Ice is still ongoing with the aim of further enriching the film...



Yoi fans: Is Ice Adolescence coming out???



MAPPA: profits were insignificant



Yoi fans: IS THE MOVIE EVER COMING OUT??????

inu | OPLA Era @inu25226980 At this point it would be easier to just hear they’ll never publish it… @Aoikun They still can’t give an official statementAt this point it would be easier to just hear they’ll never publish it…

Some people in the comments section also speculated other reasons why Yuri on Ice movie is not being worked on by MAPPA. A netizen stated that the series didn't do well when it was first advertised and therefore, it was hard to raise money for the film. Furthermore, the Twitter user also went on to state that the money generated could fall short and this could result in the animators' pay being compromised.

Some fans were so distraught about the news surrounding the Yuri on Ice movie that they suggested that fans come together to create another season's worth of content with each others' help.

Hello @Severa929 @Aoikun @Tenshineko01 A lot of that has to do with the advertisers, though. YOI did not make enough financially to support the studio either. MAPPA can't entirely choose what they make since it has to go through advertisers. They could do Ice Ado, +

Hello @Severa929 @Aoikun @Tenshineko01 but it may be that they won't be able to pay their animators well enough if they make it. MAPPA is one of the few studios that treats their animators a little bit better when it comes to pay but it's still not enough.

Aoi | Momiji's Real Mom @Aoikun @Tenshineko01 I get that Ice Ado wouldn't give them personally a large profit with how it's split but other studios have done passion projectsm Rakugo Shinjuu and Bookworm got sequels simply because the people behind it was passionate about it getting one. MAPPA could too if they wanted

Dusty @DustyYAY

If they can't make history, we'll do it ourselves. tl;dr -- No matter what corporate bs the Yuri on Ice movie is stuck in, we as fans will keep Yuri on Ice alive.If they can't make history, we'll do it ourselves. #YuriOnIce

Thisisacomputer (busy busy) @thisisacomputah man we should just make a yuri on ice fan movie at this point

It is highly unlikely that the Yuri on Ice movie will be produced in the foreseeable future. However, MAPPA is yet to give an official statement that confirms the termination of this project. Fans can monitor the official website and the series' official Twitter account for updates regarding the same.

