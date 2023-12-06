10 Leo anime characters, ranked by popularity

Leo anime characters have always been fan favorites, never failing to inspire with their ambitious and loyal personality. Zodiac signs are considered to be indicative of an individual's personality and character traits. Every Zodiac sign has its characteristics, making them unique and fascinating to analyze. Leo symbolizes strength and is characterized by the fire sign associated with light and positive vibes.

Leo anime characters are usually the center of attention and fiercely protective of their loved ones, making them solid supporting characters. Over the years, several iconic Leo anime characters have become extremely popular among fans.

Sasha Braus, Kusou Saiki, and 8 other Leo anime characters that fans love

1) Vegeta (Dragon Ball)

Super Saiyan Vegeta (Image via Toei Animation)

Vegeta is one of the strongest and most popular characters from Dragon Ball. Having initially been introduced as an antagonist, Vegeta was ruthless, egotistical, and an outright killer. However, he slowly evolved into more of an anti-hero, receiving high praise from fans.

Known as the Prince of the Saiyan race, Vegeta is proud and striving hard to surpass Goku. His temper is fueled by an intense desire to be the strongest. Like a true Leo anime character, Vegeta hates the idea of losing, enabling him to surpass his limits.

2) Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto)

Sasuke Uchiha (Image via Pierrot)

Having been born into the prestigious Uchiha Clan and being a reincarnation of Indra himself, Sasuke is one of the strongest characters in the entire Naruto series. Fans admire him for his mysterious persona and nonchalant attitude.

The Leo sign is ruled by the Sun and, therefore, conforms to the Uchiha’s affinity for fire, making Sasuke the perfect Uchiha in a way. Despite being reclusive and introverted, Sasuke is a Leo through and through.

Ever since he was born, it has been challenging for him to be content with just being ordinary. He became obsessed with power, and irrespective of the way he chose to gain it, he was ultimately successful. Sasuke’s proud and decisive personality makes him an incredible Leo anime character.

3) Kusou Saiki (The Disastrous Life of Saiki K)

Saiki Kusou (Image via J.C. Staff)

Kusou Saiki was born as a ridiculously powerful psychic and is the strongest character in the anime. When he was young, he decided to use a limiter on himself to blend in with ordinary people and lead a normal life. However, he is surrounded by colorful characters who make this impossible but in an extremely witty way.

Being a Leo anime character, Saiki has a strong sense of individuality and is not fazed by what others think of him. His bold personality has enabled him to lead his life on his terms. He also has excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to influence others. Despite wishing to lead a mundane life, he is unable to avoid the spotlight, which is perhaps the most glaring proof of him being a typical Leo.

4) Taiga Kagami (Kuroko no Basket)

Kagami Taiga (Image via Production I.G)

Kagami is one of the main characters in the beloved sports anime Kuroko no Basket. Having survived in America by himself, he is confident and ambitious. Kagami is the perfect example of a Leo anime character. Like a Lion, he considers himself to be the strongest whenever he is on the basketball court.

Due to his self-belief, Kagami evolves at an astonishing rate and can challenge the best high school players in the country within a short period. Like most Leos, Kagami attracts people. Kuroko, the anime's protagonist, considers Kagami the light in his shadow since watching Kagami play reminds him of his love and passion for basketball.

5) Nobara Kugisaki (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Nobara Kugisaki (Image via MAPPA)

As a Leo anime character in Jujutsu Kaisen, Nobara has gained popularity due to her individuality. Despite not possessing an immense amount of cursed energy in a world of devastatingly powerful sorcerers and cursed spirits, Nobara’s value lies in her quick-thinking skills and ability to maintain composure in critical situations.

She behaves tough on the outside, treating Yuji like a child and making him carry her stuff several times. However, she is fiercely loyal and extremely dependable in a fight. Nobara is confident in her skills, making her a troublesome opponent for many.

6) Sasha Braus (Attack on Titan)

Sasha Braus in Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

A major supporting character from Attack on Titan, Sasha Braus, was a member of the Scout Regiment and a former member of the 104th Cadet Corps. She was obsessed with food since that was the only thing capable of providing her with strength and gratification. Sasha was unexpectedly brave on several occasions, handling adversity and hardships better than most.

As a Leo anime character, Sasha had a positive, forward-looking mentality. Her enthusiastic and curious nature made her resilient and allowed her to overcome numerous obstacles in life. Despite appearing as a silly character obsessed with food, Sasha always managed to come through for her friends, making her one of the most popular and unique characters on this list.

7) Nagisa Hazuki (Free!)

Nagisa Hazuki (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Nagisa Hazuki was a breaststroke for the Iwatobi Swim Club. He is very forward and known to speak his mind without much consideration about what others might think of him. His outgoing personality and passion for swimming are the primary reasons behind the creation of the Iwatobi Swim Club.

He undertook the difficult task of finding a fourth member for the club, demonstrating his positive attitude and ability to deal with any challenge confidently. He is a Leo through and through with his charisma and ability to influence people.

8) Leo de la Iglesia (Yuri on Ice)

Leo de la Iglesia in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Leo de la Iglesia is an incredibly talented Mexican-American figure skater from the highly revered anime Yuri on Ice. His demeanor and skill make him a classic Leo anime character, revered and loved by fans of the anime.

Leo Iglesia adores his friends and always keeps them in mind while performing. That is what gives him strength and makes him so successful. Despite the intense competition that figure skating is characterized by, Leo believes in having fun and enjoying his time in the spotlight as much as possible.

9) Jinpachi Toudou (Yowamushi Pedal)

Jinpachi Todou (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Depending on how you perceive him, Jinpacchi Toudou may either seem self-obsessed or confident and endearing. He likes being the center of attention and boasts by referencing his fan club several times. This gives him strength and hypes him up. However, he is determined and trains hard to be the number one climber.

Being a Leo anime character, he is not open to failures and feels like not winning a race would be the worst thing to happen to him. His rivalry with Makishima brings out his childish and loud personality. Despite not always meeting his expectations, Toudou is able to maintain a positive mindset and motivate himself to do better.

10) Meliodas (Seven Deadly Sins)

Meliodas in Seven Deadly Sins (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Meliodas, the protagonist in Seven Deadly Sins, bears the Sin of Wrath as a Dragon symbol. He is the former leader of the Ten Commandments. In the initial stages of the anime, Meliodas appears to be a foolish trickster, more intent on talking to women rather than fighting.

Being born a natural leader, Meliodas is another perfect example of a Leo anime character. Meliodas is inquisitive, and his innovative thinking makes him a fascinating character for fans. Being a Leo, he is decisive and has a reputation for being a great conversationalist. He does not conform to social norms and traditions and likes leading his life on his terms.

Final thoughts

Fans with Leo as their zodiac sign find themselves in good company, being able to identify and relate to these anime characters. By being Leo, these characters have inspired numerous fans and have set an example of what a Leo can achieve if they choose to put their mind to something.

Being driven and stubborn to a fault, there are a lot of things that can be learned from Leo anime characters. Wanting to be the center of attention and staying in the spotlight are not common characteristics of most zodiac signs, and this is what makes Leo anime characters such wonderful entertainers.

