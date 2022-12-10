Naruto: Sasuke's Zodiac sign and what it means for those who share it

The world of Naruto is vast and is filled with a number of characters. These characters were indeed special, as they were relatable and fans could connect with them They are fully realized and fleshed-out in terms of their backstories, aims, motivations, relationships with others, and every bit of their personalities.

Among them is a certain Sasuke Uchiha. Serving as the protagonist's rival, he left the village in pursuit of power and got what he wanted under the tutelage of Orochimaru. More or less the same age as Naruto, Sasuke was born on July 23, a few months before the blonde, and was under the astrological sign of Leo.

Naruto: Sasuke Uchiha's zodiac sign

The Leo zodiac sign

Sasuke Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchiha was born under the star sign Leo, Latin for lion, which is the fifth sign on the zodiac chart. The sign is proud, energetic, and sometimes vain. It is ruled by the sun itself, hinted at by the Fireball Jutsu being a staple for Uchiha. It is a perfect fit for the clan's fiery nature and its fan symbol.

People born under this sign are powerful, energetic, often quite creative, and ambitious individuals. They show no signs of complacency, meekness, or modesty. Similar to a roaring lion, a Leo will proudly announce themselves while everyone else watches in awe.

Leos are normally polite but again somewhat stubborn, like an alpha lion keeping his pride in check. They are usually able to get along with people. However, that is only until those people do not attempt to encroach upon the motivated and elevated Leo.

Sasuke Uchiha - The fierce Leo

Sasuke Uchiha with the Rinnegan and Sharingan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Leo is an appropriate sign for Sasuke in Naruto, fitting the character's traits well. He was born into the feared Uchiha Clan and from a young age, had to deal with high expectations. With his brother, Itachi, doing brilliantly, it was only natural that his family would expect the same from him.

As a Leo should be, Sasuke was determined to deliver upon those expectations and trained tirelessly. However, being driven and aggressive, he grew frustrated when his father, Fugaku, paid more attention to Itachi. No Leo is content with existing in the background, which is what Sasuke tried hard to change.

Team 7 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

During his time with Team 7 in Naruto, Sasuke was the proudest and looked down on his teammates in a way. He was bent on settling the score with Itachi and his stubbornness disallowed him from seeing anyone as his equal. The encounter with Itachi and Kisame opened his eyes to the power difference and he did not hesitate in betraying the village to get what he wanted.

Under Orochimaru, Sasuke swallowed his pride and learnt all he could before it resurfaced and he betrayed him as well. It was this very pride that made him challenge the Five Kage, despite being heavily outmatched. He finally gained control of himself after a battle with Naruto in the final valley.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes