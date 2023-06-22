Kuroko no Basket anime announces new 3D video game for smartphones

Kuroko no Basket is among the most well-known anime series. When it was first released in 2012, the anime became an instant hit among the otaku community, and in 2021, the anime series Kuroko no Basket revived its craze among its fanbase when it was released on Netflix, becoming one of the most popular anime on the platform.

However, even after watching the anime series, some Kuroko no Basket fans still wished there had been more to the franchise. To their delight, the big news was recently revealed that the anime series would get a 3D Video Game for smartphones.

Now, there will be yet another new and interesting way for fans to take advantage of everything the series has to offer. The news was announced on June 21 on Kuroko no Basket's official website and the account for the new game on Twitter, much to the excitement of the fans.

Kuroko no Basket will get a new 3D video game, Kuroko no Basket Street Rivals

On June 21, 2023, one of Tadatoshi Fujimaki's best-known works, Kuroko no Basket's official website, announced that Kuroko no Basket Street Rivals, a new 3D video game based on the anime series, would be released. The game will be the first official 3D smartphone game to be launched when it debuts in 2023.

Along with the announcement, the series' official staff members disclosed that players would be able to train many of the series' characters from the anime in the new 3D game. Aside from that, players will now be able to experience the intense action from the series in real-time on their phones thanks to the launch of the new game. Additionally, it's likely that the new 3D game will stick to the official anime series plot.

A brand-new website and a Twitter account were also launched by the staff for the game. Additionally, as soon as the announcement was made, the game's official Twitter account released player profiles for two of the characters from the anime series, Kagami Taiga and Kuroko Tetsuya, who are both depicted in the game's cover art. Furthermore, according to the game's official website, the new 3D game will be free to download, but in-app purchases will be available.

Aside from that, no additional details regarding the new game have been revealed. Fans are also excited that it will be launched in 2023, even though it is not the franchise's first game. The franchise has previously released games for the Nintendo 3DS and the PlayStation Portable, both of which have received positive reviews. However, as it happens to be the first 3D game, the hype seems to be genuine.

As per VIZ Media, the manga's licensee, the synopsis of the series reads:

"Kuroko Tetsuya doesn’t stand out much. In fact, he’s so plain that people hardly ever notice when he’s around. Though he’s just as unremarkable on the basketball court, that’s where his plainness gives him an unexpected edge – one that lets him execute awesome moves without others noticing!"

It further continues:

"And now that he’s a high school student, he’s on a mission to defeat each member of his legendary middle school team, known as the Miracle Generation."

Stay tuned for more information on anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

