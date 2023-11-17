Attack on Titan reveals new project schedule with main cast Key Visual

Fans of Attack on Titan might be excited to see some new art of the main cast made to promote the 10th anniversary of the anime. This new art depicts all of the cast standing before a massive tree, with two versions: one during the day and one at night. Minor as it is, it is affirming to fans to see new official work put out for the long-running series.

The new art is actually a duo of prints that will be available for the live ‘ATTACK FES,’ in celebration of Attack on Titan’s anime being ten years old.

These art teases are bound to be the only official merchandise available at the event, so fans are encouraged to keep their eyes peeled to see what else will come out of this event.

Attack on Titan reveals new visual for ATTACK FES

ATTACK FES will be a live festival held on January 27 and 28, 2024. It will feature a number of limited products and goods, such as prints of the featured art shown in this promotion.

Tickets are available starting November 21 for those interested, but it seems that this is an event held exclusively in Japan at the moment.

Attack on Titan is now a world-famous series, featuring the exploits of characters like Eren Yeager and Levi Ackerman as they live in a world infested with massive ‘Titans,’ beasts who roam the world and eat people alive.

However, it quickly becomes much more complex, especially as humans begin to use new powers to transform into Titans as well.

Attack on Titan anime concludes after ten years

Part of the promotional art for ATTACK FES. (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The renowned anime adaptation by Studio MAPPA has recently concluded with Attack on Titan: The Final Season, which was also divided into two parts to fit the whole of the series conclusion.

There are many shocking twists as the series develops that shouldn’t be spoiled, but it’s a journey most are glad to take.

The series had become slightly infamous for its controversial ending, but the series as a whole still remains beloved by fans, even if they don’t necessarily agree with its ending.

ATTACK FES is proof enough that the fanbase for the show remains strong. Fans will be excited to see what else will come out of ATTACK FES in the coming months.

In the meantime, there’s a new promotional sneak peek of the festival’s prints, with more certainly to come. What else may come of this festival? Perhaps creator Hajime Isayama might reveal more of his next project, Bad Boy, at this festival? Only time will tell, and excitement will surely build with that time too.

