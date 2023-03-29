Attack on Titan fans forget the truth about Eren's nature

One of the most controversial protagonists in the world of anime and manga is Attack on Titan’s Eren Yeager. Fans of author and illustrator Hajime Isayama’s original manga series constantly argue over exactly what Eren’s true nature and goals are as a character. His heel turn in the final stages of the series only further exacerbated these debates amongst fans.

However, a recent comment from a Twitter user and apparent Attack on Titan fan @DaniyalUmair2 (Daniyal) has reinvigorated these discussions in a new context. According to them, it seems that many fans are forgetting Eren’s true nature, established early on in the series via a flashback to a specific moment in his childhood.

Attack on Titan fans may be misleading themselves about Eren’s late-story heel turn

Eren’s personality

Binger @DaniyalUmair2 It's crazy that people think Eren only became a psycho after he kissed Histoira's hand as if he didn't ruthlessly murder two Human beings at the age of 9 and show no remorse afterward, unlike Mikasa who was traumatized after doing the same thing. Yeah, now he's a psycho... It's crazy that people think Eren only became a psycho after he kissed Histoira's hand as if he didn't ruthlessly murder two Human beings at the age of 9 and show no remorse afterward, unlike Mikasa who was traumatized after doing the same thing. Yeah, now he's a psycho... https://t.co/JNZAHRwwvE

@DaniyalUmair2's tweet discusses how most Attack on Titan fans are under the impression that Eren Yeager’s psychopathy only began after the visions he received from kissing Historia’s hand. This scene saw Eren get a glimpse into the future via the Paths, which he was able to access due to controlling the Attack Titan, whose special ability is to allow wielders to see the memories of past and future inheritors.

As the Twitter user points out, the majority of the series’ fanbase is under the impression that these visions and memories are what pushed Eren down the road he takes for the rest of the series. However, there’s actually evidence that Eren was a psychopath long before he even inherited the Attack Titan’s powers.

The early parts of the Attack on Titan series focus on how Eren and Mikasa first met. The scene that plays out sees Eren stabbing and killing two adult humans as a 9-year-old, all in an effort to rescue Mikasa from their human trafficking clutches. It’s also worth noting that Mikasa, who killed the third captor, showed remorse for their deaths, whereas Eren didn’t, simply calling them animals.

TwiceJaeger @JaegerTwice @DaniyalUmair2 While also showing Grisha and Zeke looking at the scene in shock during the trip down Grisha’s memories, It’s not even subtext, it’s just TEXT @DaniyalUmair2 While also showing Grisha and Zeke looking at the scene in shock during the trip down Grisha’s memories, It’s not even subtext, it’s just TEXT 😭

It’s a very telling scene that sets up Eren’s mindset for the rest of the series. Regardless of who his enemy is, Eren has always stayed true to his kill-or-be-killed outlook on life and survival. Even as it became more clear that the true enemy of Paradis was humanity rather than the Titans, Eren resolved to kill his enemies, whoever or whatever they may be.

Some Attack on Titan fans, however, argue that Eren only became such a person after touching Historia’s hand and seeing the Attack Titan’s visions. While Eren certainly elevated his beliefs to a new level after seeing visions that confirmed his beliefs as the right ones, this moment in the story is not the birth of such attitudes.

As a result, it’s clear that Eren Yeager has always been characterized as someone who’s willing to kill his enemies in order to create the life or world that he wants. It’s an unfortunate reality for his character, but one that is nevertheless made abundantly clear thanks to Isayama’s writing.

