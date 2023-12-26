Sk8 the Infinity season 2 expected release date, cast, plot, and more

Despite Sk8 the Infinity season 2 being confirmed, there’s still no word either from Hiroko Utsumi or Studio Bones about its release date, which fans have been waiting impatiently for. Among the long list of anime sequels that have yet to make their return with the beloved characters, continuing a story that is far from its conclusion, Sk8 the Infinity season 2 also left fans hanging in the balance.

The popularity of Sk8 the Infinity season 1 is such that it received two manga adaptations where one sticks to the original storyline of the anime, and the other is more of a comedy spin-off. Although the sequel to season 1 has yet to announce the release date, fans can anticipate it to arrive in 2024.

Sk8 the Infinity season 2 likely to release in 2024

Sk8 the Infinity season 2, was announced to be greenlit on August 14, 2022. The news was made public through the anime’s official X (formerly Twitter) account by releasing a special promotional video comprising a montage from season 1. Regardless of the relief for the sequel, some fans were disappointed as they expected a teaser glancing at the upcoming events.

Besides Sk8 the Infinity season 2, the anime will also be releasing an OVA, details of which are yet to be disclosed. The first season of Sk8 the Infinity was announced on September 20, 2020. A week before the announcement, the anime was reportedly in the works, with nothing besides Hiroko Utsumi and Studio Bones working on a disclosed project.

The first season of Sk8 the Infinity was slated for a 12-episode run, which aired from January 10 to April 4, 2021, on TV Asahi and ABC’s ANiMAZING!!! Programming block. Given the patterns of season 1, the sequel was anticipated to be released in 2023, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen.

Amidst the many titles potentially set for release in 2024, the anticipation for Sk8 the Infinity season 2 to debut next year grows stronger. The most speculated estimate suggests a probable release, possibly during Spring 2024.

Sk8 the Infinity season 2 cast

All the cast members from the previous season are expected to return in Sk8 the Infinity season 2 to reprise their respective roles again. Here’s the list of all the cast members and the characters they will play:

Langa - Chiaki Kobayashi

Reki - Tasuku Hatanaka

Cherry Blossom - Hikaru Midorikawa

Tadashi Kikuchi - Kensho Ono

Shadow - Kenta Miyake

Manager Oka - Kenta Ōkuma

Adam - Takehito Koyasu

Miya - Takuma Nagatsuka

Joe - Yasunori Matsumoto

Masae Kyan - Keiko Fukushima

Aiichiro Shinto - Hideaki Tezuka

President Tamaki - Kiyomitsu Mizuuchi

Sk8 the Infinity plot summary

Sk8 the Infinity kicked off as an original anime series by Studio Bones and Hiroki Utsumi that is pretty much inspired by the real world’s skateboarding culture. Here’s how Aniplex describes the plot:

"Reki, a high school sophomore and skater, is addicted to "S," a highly secret and dangerous downhill skateboarding race that takes place in an abandoned mine. The skaters are especially wild about the "beefs," or heated battles that erupt in the races."

It continues:

"Reki takes Langa, a transfer student returning to Japan after studying abroad, to the mine where the races are held. Langa, who has no skateboarding experience, finds himself pulled into the world of "S"."

More about the anime, starting with the exact release date, additional cast, and theme songs, will be announced soon. Fans can watch all twelve episodes of Sk8 the Infinity season 1 on Crunchyroll in both English subbed and dubbed formats.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Sk8 the Infinity season 2.