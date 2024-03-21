Haikyu!!: Does Shoyo Hinata surpass Korai Hoshiumi by the series' end? Explored

Haikyu!! is renowned for its captivating volleyball matches and its focus on characters with short stature who shine on the volleyball court. The story kicks off with Shoyo Hinata, a short middle schooler, aspiring to follow in the footsteps of "the tiny giant," a successful short volleyball player who made waves on the national volleyball field.

Consequently, Hinata's rivalry with Korai Hoshiumi, another short volleyball player with excellent stats, has always captivated fans of the series as it marked a crucial moment in the protagonist's growth.

Haikyu!! is considered among the most popular sports shonen series. Written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate, the series has garnered widespread acclaim from manga and anime enthusiasts alike, thanks to its enthralling storyline and compelling characters like Hinata and Hoshiumi, among many others.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Haikyu!! manga.

Exploring whether Hinata ever surpasses Hoshiumi by the end of Haikyu!!

In Haikyu!!, the main protagonist Shoyo Hinata strives to establish himself as one of the top volleyball players. His rivalry with Korai Hoshiumi plays a crucial role in his journey to improve as a player.

Despite an unfortunate turn of events during their initial match in the pre-time skip timeline, where Hinata falls ill and has to withdraw from the game, their rivalry continues.

Hoshiumi still sees Hinata as a formidable rival and expresses his willingness to wait for Hinata's return to the game. However, their paths don't cross again until years later in the post-time skip timeline.

Hinata and Hoshiumi during the post-time skip match (Image via Haruichi Furudate/Shueisha)

In the post-time skip period, Hoshiumi holds the highest jumping height with a vertical reach of 351 cm, while Hinata's post-time skip jumping reach is 350 cm. As such, Hinata has not surpassed Hoshiumi in terms of sheer jumping height.

However, it's important to note that vertical reach alone isn't the sole determinant of a player's superiority in terms of skills. Various other factors contribute to a player's overall performance.

Therefore, despite Hoshiumi maintaining better stats than Hinata, it's not certain if Hinata falls short as a player. However, there's also no clear answer on whether Hinata ultimately surpasses Hoshiumi by the end of the manga.

The post-time skip match between Hinata's MSBY Black Jackals and Hoshiumi's Schweiden Adlers concludes with a victory for the Jackals. Both rivals demonstrate their enhanced skills during this intense match.

Following this, Hinata and Hoshiumi both join the Japan Men's National Volleyball Team, showcasing their growth and progress. Ultimately, while Hinata may not surpass Hoshiumi, they reach a level where they are on equal footing by the conclusion of Haikyu!!.

Who is Korai Hoshiumi?: The origins of his rivalry with Shoyo Hinata

Korai Hoshiumi is a second-year student at Kamomedai High and plays as the ace of the school's volleyball team. Being a player with exceptional skills, Hoshiumi was invited to the All-Japan Youth Intensive Training Camp, where he met the other Haikyu!! protagonist, Tobio Kageyama.

Hoshiumi first met Hinata during the Spring Tournament, where their rivalry began even before they exchanged any words. With better stats and jumping height than Hinata’s, Hoshiumi initially felt superior.

However, he still recognized Hinata as a formidable and deserving opponent and itched for the chance to compete against another player of short stature.

In the post-time skip storyline, when Hoshiumi and Hinata again cross paths, their rivalry intensifies further. Both characters have evolved significantly and gained considerable strength and experience as players.

That said, despite the rivalry, Hinata and Hoshiumi engage in friendly competition and share mutual respect as fellow volleyball players.

