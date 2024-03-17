Haikyu!!: Did Nishinoya play for Japan's national team? Special chapter and its canonicity, explored

Yū Nishinoya stands out as one of the most captivating characters in Haikyu!!. Serving as the energetic libero for the Karasuno boys' volleyball team, he complements the main character's enthusiasm, Hinata, and adds a special dynamic to the team with his shenanigans.

Haikyu!! holds a special place in both the manga and anime communities, being regarded as one of the most popular sports series. Written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate, the series has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with its compelling characters and engaging storyline.

A special chapter in the manga’s volume 41 features Nishinoya alongside the main characters Hinata and Kageyama on the court, seemingly playing as part of Japan's national volleyball team. The bonus story also includes Yūki Ishikawa, a real-life volleyball star and the current captain of Japan's men's national volleyball team.

Exploring Haikyu!! Special chapter: Nishinoya, Hinata, and Kageyama share the field with Yūki Ishikawa in Japan's national team

Expand Tweet

As one of the most beloved characters in the series, fans often speculate about Yū Nishinoya's potential to join Japan's national volleyball team. At the end of the 41st volume of Haikyu!! manga, titled The Little Giant vs...., fans are treated to a special bonus chapter featuring real-life volleyball star Yūki Ishikawa.

This bonus chapter showcases Nishinoya, alongside main characters Shōyō Hinata and Tobio Kageyama, playing in a match as members of Japan's men's national team, with Ishikawa joining them on the court.

Nishinoya in the special chapter (Image via Haruichi Furudate/Shueisha)

At the beginning of the bonus pages, Haikyu!!'s creator Haruichi Furudate reveals in the author's note that these special story pages were done in collaboration with the television program "FNS 27 Hours Television: Japanese Sports Are Great!" which aired on Fuji TV (2019).

Furudate also shares his nervousness about collaborating with professional volleyball player Yūki Ishikawa, admitting to feeling anxious throughout the process of drawing these bonus manga strips.

Nishinoya in Haikyu!! (Image via Production I.G)

While the special chapter is drawn by the original author himself, it is not sure whether the events are directly linked to the original narrative of the series. Therefore, while it provides an exciting glimpse into a potential future for the characters, its canonical status in the story remains uncertain.

Narrative of the bonus story

Nishinoya in the bonus story (Image via Haruichi Furudate/Shueisha)

The special story, comprising a total of 5 pages, unfolds at the Ariake Arena, a real-life multi-sport venue situated in Tokyo, Japan. The narrative opens with Nishinoya initiating the match with his serve, followed by Kageyama's pass, seemingly aimed at Hinata.

However, it quickly becomes apparent that the pass was intended for another player, the number 14 player Yūki Ishikawa, who approaches from behind Hinata and scores a point. The special chapter concludes with Hinata’s enthusiastic chest bump with Ishikawa that turns into a humorous moment as Hinata, owing to his short stature, tumbles to the ground.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

While the bonus Haikyu!! chapter featuring Yū Nishinoya playing on Japan's national team is an exciting addition to the series, it should be noted that it is a special story and may not necessarily be part of the main narrative. Thus, whether it should be considered a canonical event or a headcanon remains uncertain, as it exists solely in the pages of these special chapters.

However, given Nishinoya's exceptional talent and skills demonstrated throughout Haikyu!!'s narrative, it wouldn't be surprising if he were to be selected to play for Japan's national team in the future.

Related links:

Haikyuu!! Final Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump surpasses Demon Slayer: Hashira Training movie

Haikyuu!!: popularity explained

Haikyuu!!: Daichi Sawamura's role in the series on and off the court, explained