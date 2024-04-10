Blue Lock chapter 257 sees Isagi recreate Nagi's juggling shot

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 257, fans saw Yoichi Isagi answer Ryusei Shidou's missile header goal with his two-gun direct volley shot. However, if one looks a bit closer at the goal, it seems obvious that this is not the first time they have seen the shot.

The manga's previous chapter saw Hiori Yo correctly anticipating Charles Chevalier's way of thinking and blocking the pass to Ryusei Shidou. Following that, Raichi Jingo and Hiori Yo combined to set up Isagi with a goalscoring opportunity for Bastard Munchen.

Blue Lock chapter 257: Isagi's "two-gun" shot resembles Nagi's juggling shot against Germany

Kunigami passing to Isagi in Blue Lock chapter 257 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 257 saw Isagi scoring the equalizing goal for Bastard Munchen against Paris X Gen. However, it wasn't as easy as hitting a volley from Hiori Yo's early cross. To bypass Paris X Gen's defense, Isagi had to get some help from Kunigami Rensuke, whose presence drew Shidou away from the defense line, allowing the former to position himself in front of the goal.

Rin Itoshi and Michael Kaiser arrived to interfere with Isagi's goal. While Rin wanted to stop it, Kaiser wanted to steal it. With a player on either side, Isagi would have been blocked shooting or trapping the ball if he was unable to trick them.

Kaiser and Rin arriving to interrupt Isagi in Blue Lock chapter 257 (Image via Kodansha)

Hence, Isagi used the fact that he could shoot with both feet with similar accuracy. First, he did a feint shot with his left foot. As he moved his leg over the ball, Rin Itoshi got tricked and lunged in for a tackle, rendering him useless.

Following that, Isagi switched his shooting foot, kicking the ball mid-air with his right foot. This allowed Isagi to avoid Michael Kaiser and shoot the ball as fast as a bullet from a gun.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 257 (Image via Kodansha)

While the goal looked incredible, a similar goal-scoring attempt was seen in Blue Lock chapter 179. During the match between Bastard Munchen and Manshine City, Seishiro Nagi made a similar goal-scoring attempt. However, his focus was to trap the ball and start everything from zero.

After he passed the ball to Agi with a lob ball, Agi passed it back to him with a strong header. Ordinarily, one shouldn't be able to control such a pass. However, Nagi's unique trapping ability allowed him to precisely stop it.

Following that, it seemed like he was going to shoot the ball with his left foot. However, similar to Isagi, he swung his left foot over the ball and shot it with his right foot. Unfortunately, the goal-scoring attempt did not result in a goal as Yukimiya Kenyu blocked the shot with his head.

Isagi and Nagi's shots were essentially the same, except for the fact that Nagi had to trap the ball to place his shot. Both Isagi and Nagi placed the shot on a headed pass. However, unlike Kunigami's pass that floated, Agi's pass was much stronger. This forced Nagi to juggle the ball. For Isagi, the ball's trajectory enabled him to do the same thing without having to juggle it first.

