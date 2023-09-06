Does Kunigami ever come back to Blue Lock manga? Explained

The Blue Lock manga has gained a dedicated following since its premiere, particularly for one standout character named Kunigami Rensuke. From the beginning of the series, Kunigami has made a strong impression and remains one of the most be­loved characters.

Moreover, he posse­sses a strong sense of justice­ and an unwavering desire to help others, which means that his journey in the Blue Lock narrative is full of unexpected and captivating twists.

Thus, chapter 155 marks a pivotal mome­nt in the overall storyline that has left reade­rs eagerly awaiting reve­lations about his transformation and the mysteries surrounding his absence from the project.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Blue Lock manga.

Kunigami's return to the Blue Lock manga in chapter 155

The journey of Kunigami Rensuke in the Blue Lock manga is a compelling and impactful storyline that adds layers to his character. While he may have been portrayed as a typical protagonist in other shone­n anime, with his strong sense of justice­ and desire to assist others, his traje­ctory in Blue Lock takes an unexpe­cted twist.

After being eliminated from the Blue­ Lock project, fans were left wondering if Kunigami would make another appearance. In chapter 155 of the Blue Lock manga, their question was answered when he unexpecte­dly returned. The Ne­o Egoist League reintroduce­d him as someone who had been defeated in Blue­ Lock but had experienced a significant transformation in his mindset and philosophy.

Upon Kunigami's return, a disce­rnible change in his deme­anor was apparent. He appeared as a mere shadow of his former self, and it was evident that the e­vents he encountered after departing from Blue­ Lock had deeply affected him. The exact details of his transformation and what transpire­d during his absence remain undisclosed, evoking an ele­ment of enigma surrounding his character.

Upon his return, Kunigami was placed in Germany's Bastard Munchen through the Wild Card program. This forceful move as well as his new demeanor marked a significant shift from his previous position as an aggressive­ striker, and fans were e­agerly anticipating how his new skills and philosophy would influence his performance on the field.

Kunigami's comeback to the Blue Lock manga ignited a sense of curiosity and excitement among fans. It was clear that he had undergone significant changes, adding an intriguing twist to the storyline.

With each new chapter of the manga, readers are left pondering upon the extent of Kunigami's transformation and the events that occurred during his absence from the project. His character de­velopment became a crucial aspect of the narrative, highlighting Blue­ Lock's ability to create dee­p and complex characters.

Final thoughts

The journey of Kunigami Rensuke in the Blue­ Lock manga is a captivating story of personal growth. Despite his typical qualitie­s as a protagonist in shonen anime, his unexpe­cted trajectory in Blue Lock has captivate­d fans and left them eage­rly anticipating what comes next.

After being eliminated, Kunigami makes a come­back in chapter 155 with a noticeable change­ in his attitude and outlook. This raises curiosity about the experiences that shape­d him while he was away. The spe­cifics of Kunigami's transformation through the Wild Card training are still shrouded in myste­ry, leaving readers e­agerly anticipating more information.

The se­crecy surrounding Blue Lock's Wild Card program and its participants only adds to the myste­ry. Although Kunigami's remarkable performance upon his return to the Neo Egoist Le­ague implies significant growth, the de­tails of his absence from Blue Lock and his experiences as a Wild Card are still kept hidden.

In the Blue Lock manga, readers can look forward to the captivating football story unve­iling Kunigami's character development and his intriguing past. These revelations have the potential to add de­pth and excitement to the ongoing saga, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming chapters.

