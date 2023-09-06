Does Kunigami ever come back to Blue Lock manga? Explained

The Blue Lock manga has gained a dedicated following since its premiere, particularly for one standout character named Kunigami Rensuke. From the beginning of the series, Kunigami has made a strong impression and remains one of the most beloved characters.
Moreover, he possesses a strong sense of justice and an unwavering desire to help others, which means that his journey in the Blue Lock narrative is full of unexpected and captivating twists.
Thus, chapter 155 marks a pivotal moment in the overall storyline that has left readers eagerly awaiting revelations about his transformation and the mysteries surrounding his absence from the project.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Blue Lock manga.
Kunigami's return to the Blue Lock manga in chapter 155
The journey of Kunigami Rensuke in the Blue Lock manga is a compelling and impactful storyline that adds layers to his character. While he may have been portrayed as a typical protagonist in other shonen anime, with his strong sense of justice and desire to assist others, his trajectory in Blue Lock takes an unexpected twist.
After being eliminated from the Blue Lock project, fans were left wondering if Kunigami would make another appearance. In chapter 155 of the Blue Lock manga, their question was answered when he unexpectedly returned. The Neo Egoist League reintroduced him as someone who had been defeated in Blue Lock but had experienced a significant transformation in his mindset and philosophy.
Upon Kunigami's return, a discernible change in his demeanor was apparent. He appeared as a mere shadow of his former self, and it was evident that the events he encountered after departing from Blue Lock had deeply affected him. The exact details of his transformation and what transpired during his absence remain undisclosed, evoking an element of enigma surrounding his character.
Upon his return, Kunigami was placed in Germany's Bastard Munchen through the Wild Card program. This forceful move as well as his new demeanor marked a significant shift from his previous position as an aggressive striker, and fans were eagerly anticipating how his new skills and philosophy would influence his performance on the field.
Kunigami's comeback to the Blue Lock manga ignited a sense of curiosity and excitement among fans. It was clear that he had undergone significant changes, adding an intriguing twist to the storyline.
With each new chapter of the manga, readers are left pondering upon the extent of Kunigami's transformation and the events that occurred during his absence from the project. His character development became a crucial aspect of the narrative, highlighting Blue Lock's ability to create deep and complex characters.
Final thoughts
The journey of Kunigami Rensuke in the Blue Lock manga is a captivating story of personal growth. Despite his typical qualities as a protagonist in shonen anime, his unexpected trajectory in Blue Lock has captivated fans and left them eagerly anticipating what comes next.
After being eliminated, Kunigami makes a comeback in chapter 155 with a noticeable change in his attitude and outlook. This raises curiosity about the experiences that shaped him while he was away. The specifics of Kunigami's transformation through the Wild Card training are still shrouded in mystery, leaving readers eagerly anticipating more information.
The secrecy surrounding Blue Lock's Wild Card program and its participants only adds to the mystery. Although Kunigami's remarkable performance upon his return to the Neo Egoist League implies significant growth, the details of his absence from Blue Lock and his experiences as a Wild Card are still kept hidden.
In the Blue Lock manga, readers can look forward to the captivating football story unveiling Kunigami's character development and his intriguing past. These revelations have the potential to add depth and excitement to the ongoing saga, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming chapters.
