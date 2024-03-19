Did Kunigami regain his true self in Blue Lock chapter 255? Explored

With Blue Lock Chapter 255, the manga series saw Yoichi Isagi proposing to use a triflow chemical reaction with Kunigami Rensuke and Hiori Yo. While Kunigami would have previously rejected such a proposal, given his rivalry matchup against Ryusei Shidou, it seems like Kunigami is willing to accept all the help he can get to defeat his arch-nemesis.

Speaking of arch-nemesis, Kunigami's rivalry against Shidou was established back during the Second Selection when Shidou defeated Kunigami, sending him into the Wild Card. Since returning from the Wild Card, Kunigami has been a different person, cold and distant towards his former friends. So, do the recent developments in Blue Lock Chapter 255 suggest Kunigami regaining his true self?

Blue Lock Chapter 255: Did Shidou's presence trigger Kunigami's true self?

While it cannot be confirmed, from the evidence suggested by Blue Lock Chapter 255, it seems like Ryusei Shidou's presence triggered Kunigami's true self. Given that the defeat at Shidou's hands sent Kunigami to Wild Card, Shidou was responsible for destroying Kunigami's true self. Thus, he had been wanting to take revenge on him.

Unfortunately, since his return from Wild Card, Kunigami did not get any opportunity to exact his revenge on his enemy. But now, with the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen, Kunigami finally got the chance, and from the looks of it, it seems like his performance has been improving.

Even Isagi noticed how Kunigami's performance had improved ever since he was matched up against Shidou. While that was only possible due to Kunigami's physique and abilities, his longing for revenge was a deciding factor as well, as he managed to tap into his top performance through his increased emotions.

With that, Kunigami Rensuke began showing signs of possessing a solid moral code, similar to back when he was his true self, i.e., when he possessed his "hero" persona. Thus, it seems like Kunigami is set to regain his true self really soon.

That said, Kunigami's performance and moral code alone aren't clues hinting at his return to his true self, but also the way he was shown in the manga. When Kunigami first returned from the Wild Card, his eyes were too cold. This was evident from his near-lifeless eyes and dark circles which depicted what he might have gone through in the Wild Card.

Following that, his eyes resembled that look throughout the Neo Egoist League Arc until Master Striker Noel Noa instructed Kunigami to play as a defensive midfielder in the match against Paris X Gen. His eyes were shown to be full of determination as he man-marked Shidou and tried to stop any ball from reaching him.

In addition, even when Isagi asked him to lend him a hand in formulating a triflow chemical reaction, he did not reject the proposal. In fact, he seemed a bit happy to realize that Isagi still remembered the time he shared his steak with him back during their First Selection days. Hence, Blue Lock Chapter 255 may have suggested that Kunigami is set to regain his true self.

