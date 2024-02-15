“I want to become like Ippo Makunouchi” – Wondergirl says boxing techniques from Hajime No Ippo can be used in a real fight

Martial arts has always been a constant theme in anime, and Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak even uses the art form as a basis for some of her attacks.

The Thai superstar is no stranger when it comes to professing her love for anime, and one series she watched religiously is the boxing-themed Hajime No Ippo.

While the series still has some outlandish tropes that are staples in the shōnen genre, Hajime No Ippo is deeply rooted in boxing reality.

Most of the offensive sequences shown in the anime were taken straight out of real life, and ‘Wondergirl’ said some of the feints and combinations that the main character Ippo Makunouchi does can be used in fights.

‘Wondergirl’ said in an interview with ONE Championship:

“I want to become like Ippo Makunouchi from Hajime no Ippo. He has perseverance and never gives up. And some of the boxing techniques presented in the story can be used in real fights.”

One of the trademark weapons Ippo uses in the anime is the iconic Dempsey Roll, which the legendary heavyweight world champion Jack Dempsey popularized during his career in the 1910s and 1920s.

Jaroonsak may not use the Dempsey Roll exclusively during her fights, but she can definitely take inspiration from the dramatic scenes of Hajime No Ippo.

The Thai star will face Polish striker Martyna Kierczynska in a strawweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 19 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 19 is ONE Championship’s second Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

‘Wondergirl’ plans to recover from disappointing 2023 campaign

‘Wondergirl’ didn’t have a fine time competing in 2023.

The two-time Thailand National Muay Thai champion suffered two stinging defeats against Lisa Kyriacou and ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan.

Despite her losses, Jaroonsak is determined to bounce back and correct the mistakes from her previous performances.

In the same ONE Championship interview, she said:

“I wanted to use a more efficient method for making weight. So I can have more force upon impact. And I want to focus on mastering one skill at a time. I don't want to be a [sitting] duck.”