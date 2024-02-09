“The last fight didn’t really go well” – 'Wondergirl' itching to get Xiong Jing Nan rematch booked in ONE Championship

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak isn’t too concerned about whichever opponent is standing across from her inside the circle when it’s time to put on a show.

The 25-year-old striking specialist is always willing to challenge herself in new and exciting ways regardless of the opponent that is lined up next.

That being said, she does have one name in mind that she believes she has unfinished business with after the result of their first encounter.

She faced off against ONE strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan at ONE Fight Night 14 in September, where they went head-to-head in a boxing rules contest with four-ounce gloves.

The Thai competitor told the South China Morning Post that she is hoping to showcase her improvements by facing the Chinese world champion for a second time in the near future:

“I can fight anybody. I just need time to prepare and stuff. But I want to rematch Xiong Jing Nan as well after the last fight didn’t really go well. There were some mistakes that happened.”

Watch the full interview below:

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is looking to bounce back at ONE Fight Night 19

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak can start to put the fight with Xiong behind her by getting back in the win column at ONE Fight Night 19.

On February 16, she will once again challenge herself in a unique way by competing in a strawweight mixed rules contest against MMA athlete, Dayane Cardoso.

Jaroonsak’s striking skills will once again be on display as will her evolving mixed martial arts capabilities.

Getting her hand raised at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will help her to get some momentum back in her sails heading into the rest of 2024.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.