“She has good overhand rights” – Wondergirl assesses Dayane Cardoso’s biggest strengths ahead of ONE Fight Night 19

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak has been impressed by what she has seen from her upcoming opponent at ONE Fight Night 19.

In American primetime on January 16 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, she squares off with Dayane Cardoso in a mixed-rules contest with alternating rounds of Muay Thai and MMA.

Having watched her previous outings under the ONE Championship banner, the Thai striker highlighted two of her opponent’s biggest strengths that she uses effectively in MMA.

The big test awaiting Cardoso is that in order to make the most out of both of the weapons highlighted by her opponent, she will have to endure a round of striking to open the contest.

‘Wondergirl’ had nothing but good things to say about her upcoming foe during a recent interview with The AllStar, where she was asked to give her thoughts on what Cardoso brings to the table. She said:

“I’ve seen her fights at ONE Championship, she has good overhand right hands, and she has some takedowns as well. And yeah, she’s strong. I thought she would have like a chance to challenge the champ, but I don’t know. She’s good, but I’m really honored to fight her.”

Watch the full interview below:

Wondergirl will put the striking of Cardoso to the test at ONE Fight Night 19

Having a good overhand strike in MMA is one thing, but landing it on a world-class Muay Thai striker is much easier said than done.

As a two-time Thailand Muay Thai champion, Nat Jaroonsak is a striking prodigy under the ONE Championship banner.

She will look to really test the striking skills of her opponent during the opening round before the fight switches to MMA where she will likely have to defend takedowns to stay in the fight.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription. Check your local listings for more details.