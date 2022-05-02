Gustavo Balart, Liam Harrison and Dayane Cardoso break into latest ONE Championship rankings

ONE Championship has revealed its updated rankings, which have seen Gustavo Balart, Liam Harrison and Dayane Cardoso break into the top five of their respective divisions after huge wins at April 22's ONE: 156: Eersel vs Sadikovic.

Balart took on No.3-ranked Yosuke Saruta to shake up the strawweight rankings. 'El Gladiador' dominated the former world champion in their three-round war to claim a unanimous decision victory and break into the rankings as the No.4-ranked fighter in the division.

Saruta then dropped two spots to No.5, while the inactive No.4-ranked Hiroba Minowa moved up a spot. Meanwhile, No.5-ranked Jeremy Miado lost his spot with Balart’s entry.

Elsewhere in the division, No.2-ranked Jarred Brooks switched spots with No.1-ranked Bokang Masunyane following their world title eliminator clash. Brooks took a first-round submission victory over the South African warrior to secure the top spot and a shot at Joshua Pacio’s ONE strawweight world title.

Over at the bantamweight Muay Thai division, Liam Harrison claimed the No.5 spot after an incredible come-from-behind knockout victory over ‘Elbow Zombie’ Muangthai PK.Saenchai. The win also earned him a US$ 50,000 performance bonus and a shot at Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s world title.

Finally, the ONE women’s strawweight division saw a new fighter enter the scene. Dayane Cardoso shocked former world title challenger Ayaka Miura to leap into the No.3-spot. Miura was able to keep her position, but reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee fell to No.5 in the rankings.

More fighters could move up the ONE Championship rankings at ONE 157

On May 20, ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, where more athletes will look to make their own moves in the rankings.

The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship will pit the top talents in the division, including world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Any win will certainly have an effect on the standings.

'Wondergirl' will also make her MMA debut at strawweight when she takes on promotional newcomer Zeba Bano of India. Alyse Anderson and Asha Roka are also on a collision course at atomweight. Both matchups could potentially see the victors break into the top five of their respective divisions.

More fights could potentially be added to the card in the coming days.

Edited by Harvey Leonard