“I prefer this one” – 'Wondergirl' believes mixed rules fight vs. Dayane Cardoso much better than pure boxing in 4-ounce gloves

For the second time in a row, Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is set to compete in a special rules matchup under the ONE Championship banner.

Her last contest came against ONE strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan at ONE Fight Night 14, where the two talented women competed in a first-of-its-kind boxing contest utilizing four-ounce gloves.

At ONE Fight Night 19, it’ll be another crossover fight with an MMA competitor when she faces Dayane Cardoso in alternating rounds of Muay Thai and MMA.

‘Wondergirl’ compared the two contests and their unique rules during a recent interview with The AllStar, where she made it clear which one she feels more at home in.

With more of her overall striking game set to be on show at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on February 16, Jaroonsak is excited to test her skills in this upcoming contest:

“I think I prefer this one better than the full boxing fight, I don't know. That one was kind of like new to me, and there were so many mistakes that happened. So yeah, I think this one is better at least like the ruleset.”

Watch the full interview below:

‘Wondergirl’ will once again show her ability to adapt inside the circle

Her last fight presented an entirely new style of challenge for Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak to try and overcome. Whilst she may not have got the win, she will have learned a lot from that experience.

Though this next contest will see her try to defend takedowns once the ruleset switches over to MMA, this matchup will allow her to rely more on the skills that established her name.

Jaroonsak is one of the most exciting competitors to watch under the ONE Championship banner but she wasn’t able to showcase that talent in her last fight.

ONE Fight Night 19 will see the 24-year-old phenom look to remind everyone what she is capable of when fighting in her more natural ruleset of Muay Thai. At least, that’s while the first round plays out before the rules switch out and she is forced to overcome another unique challenge.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.