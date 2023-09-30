ONE Fight Night 14 results: Xiong Jing Nan vs. Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak

ONE strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan returned to the Circle on Friday night for the first-ever special rules striking match with Thai sensation Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 14.

Things were fairly competitive in the opening minute with ‘Wondergirl’ attempting to establish her jab early. 70 seconds into the round, Xiong landed a hammer fist to the back of her opponent’s head, causing a brief pause in the action, but things quickly resumed with the pace steadily picking up.

With a minute to go in the opening round, both women started standing in the pocket and trading, but ‘Wondergirl’ appeared to catch another blow to the back of the head just before the round came to a close.

The bout remained fairly competitive in the second round, but ‘Wondergirl’ appeared to grow increasingly frustrated after a third blow to the back of the head appeared to land at the halfway point.

That, on top of Xiong’s wild style of striking, had Jaroonsak struggling to land anything of significance, but she was far from out of the contest going into the third and final round.

Both fighters came out with a sense of urgency. Xiong Jing Nan did an excellent job of bobbing and weaving her way in to land the right hand at will, causing ‘Wondergirl’ to shell up 90 seconds into the round.

‘The Panda’ started to pick up the pace with less than a minute to go and had ‘Wondergirl’ visibly hurt.

Smelling blood in the water, Xiong pressured Jaroonsak up against the fence and delivered an onslaught of strikes until referee Olivier Coste had seen enough, calling for a stoppage with seconds left in the match.

Official Result: Xiong Jing Nan def. Wondergirl via TKO (strikes) at 2:42 of Round 3.

Expand Tweet

With the victory, Xiong moved to 10-1 under the ONE Championship banner and 19-2 overall while Nat Jaroonsak dropped to 3-3 inside the Circle.