‘Wondergirl’ on the rise of women in ONE Championship: “This is good for us”

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is thrilled to see the rise of women’s combat sports, particularly under the ONE Championship banner where female fighters from multiple sports can flourish.

On September 29, the women of ONE will take center stage as the promotion presents a series of can’t-miss bouts featuring the absolute best fighters from around the globe. In the main event of the evening, Thai fan favorite Stamp Fairtex will look to become the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion when she meets Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE atomweight world title.

But before Stamp Fairtex looks to make her name in the history books, fans will be treated to a bout like never before as ‘Wondergirl’ returns to share the Octagon with reigning ONE strawweight world champ Xiong Jing Nan in a special rules striking contest.

Ahead of what may very well be the biggest fight of her career thus far, ‘Wondergirl’ shared her appreciation for ONE Championship, which has played a big role in the rise of women’s combat sports.

“Back then, only men could get to the top and earn money or a World Title,” Jaroonsak said. “Now, women can do that too. In ONE Championship, there are many female Muay Thai and kickboxing fighters. This is good for us.”

Expand Tweet

In addition to ‘Wondergirl’ vs. Xiong Jing Nan and the massive atomweight main event, fans inside Singapore Indoor Stadium will also be treated to the crowning of the first-ever women’s submission grappling champion as atomweight standout Danielle Kelly faces the debuting Jessa Khan.

Rounding out the card will be a champion vs. champion showdown as ONE strawweight Muay Thai titleholder Smilla Sundell puts her belt on the line against the reigning atomweight champ, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.