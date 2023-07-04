ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp Fairtex hints at ‘special’ Stamp Dance if she claims atomweight gold

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex has the opportunity to take a huge step toward accomplishing the dream that she has been chasing for a long time.

Emerging as one of the biggest stars in ONE Championship by simultaneously holding the atomweight world championships in both kickboxing and Muay Thai, she then turned her attention to a new goal.

Making a transition to MMA, the Thai superstar has used her elite striking skills and constantly evolving all-around mixed martial arts game to hunt for a third world championship in a different discipline.

After proving herself in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix in 2021, defeating Ritu Phogat in the final, she earned the title shot that she had been chasing.

Facing off with Angela Lee at ONE X in one of the biggest fights in the history of the promotion, Stamp’s striking skills nearly got the job done. But her opponent was able to change the course of the fight and secure the submission win in the second round.

Going back to the drawing board, Stamp has proved that she isn’t ready to give up on her dreams by producing back-to-back wins over Jihin Radzuan and Alyse Anderson.

With Angela Lee still inactive from competition, the Thai striker will face Ham Seo Hee for the interim atomweight title at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 1. Focused on lifting a world championship in MMA at long last, Stamp even has special plans already put in place for her celebrations.

She told Sports Illustrated:

“Every time I win, I dance. If I do it this time, it will be a special one.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

