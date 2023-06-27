WATCH: Behind the scenes of Angela Lee’s touching tribute to Victoria Lee

A mixed martial arts world champion, a loving sister, and a supermum. That sums up Angela Lee inside and outside the ONE circle.

The longtime ONE Championship atomweight queen, who lost her sister and fellow atomweight superstar Victoria Lee on Boxing Day last year, has spent the last couple of months reminiscing on some of the best moments she shared with her late sister, who passed away at the age of 18.

Apart from that, the 26-year-old has also participated in a couple of events to honor the memory of Victoria.

To celebrate what would have been her 19th birthday on May 17, the world champion, Bruno Pucci, and daughter Ava Marie participated in a five-kilometer run in New York City, a place that Victoria had always dreamt of visiting.

Most recently, Angela continued one of her sibling's longtime traditions by going for a haircut and donating her chopped hair to a non-profit organization, Children With Hair Loss, which provides wigs to children with hair loss conditions.

Watch the moment here:

Shortly before the session, Angela handed over a shirt she had made in honor of her sister to the stylist, Jamie Yuki. The pair then share a hug before the hair makeover session.

Just before her haircut, the eldest of the Lee siblings had this to say:

“This is the first time that I'm doing this. But today, I'm going to be cutting my hair to donate it to kids who have lost their hair, and I'm doing this because this is something my sister always did. She did it like two or three times. She grew her hair out long, and she would cut it and donate it. So yeah, this is for her.”

A true act of class from the longtime ONE Championship atomweight MMA queen, indeed.

