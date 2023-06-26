Angela Lee donates her hair in honor of Victoria Lee: “This was for you sis”

Angela Lee and the rest of her family are still feeling the effects of the tragic passing of Victoria Lee on Boxing Day last year.

In January, the longtime atomweight queen broke the news on her Instagram account, confirming the demise of the 18-year-old undefeated atomweight superstar.

Since then, Angela and Christian, both world champions under the ONE Championship banner, have taken time off to grieve the loss of their younger sister.

At the same time, their father, Ken, has halted operations of the family-owned United MMA in Hawaii, U.S.

The Lee family is focused on supporting one another rather than other aspects of life, and the worldwide martial arts community have also lent its support and strength to the family throughout this period.

Since the incident, Angela’s Instagram page has been primarily dedicated to the memory of her sibling, paying tribute to Victoria and announcing the things they will do to remember her in the best way possible.

In her most recent post, she paid tribute to her sister in a unique way, continuing one of Victoria’s longtime traditions in the city they grew up in by going for a haircut and donating her hair to Children With Hair Loss, a non-profit organization that provides wigs to kids with medically-related hair loss conditions.

ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee wrote on Instagram:

“Today I cut and donated my hair in honor of my sister 🤍. Victoria liked growing out her hair and she would always donate it when it was time for a haircut. This was for you sis 🤍. You continue to inspire me to do better and be better every day.”

The ONE Championship family have also rallied around the Lees to show their support and to give Victoria the legacy that she deserved.

Alongside Victoria Lee Day on January 13 – the date the teenager was last slated to fight earlier this year – the world’s largest martial arts organization will give out the Victoria Lee Award to an athlete who “goes above and beyond the call of duty in giving back to his or her community through charitable efforts and contributions."

