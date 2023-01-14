ONE Championship pays tribute to late Victoria Lee in emotional highlight video

ONE Championship paid tribute to the late Victoria Lee in an emotional highlight video released on social media.

The 18-year-old mixed martial arts prodigy sadly passed away last month amidst her highly-anticipated return to the Circle. Lee’s older sister, reigning ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee, delivered the news to fans around the world on Instagram. In response, ONE Championship shared a video highlighting Victoria Lee’s talent inside the cage and the love she shared for her family outside of it.

“Her legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, Victoria.”

Watch the tribute below:

The promotion aired the touching tribute during the live broadcast of ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video on Friday night. Cage announcer Dom Lau led the crowd in a moment of silence to honor the memory of Lee before ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong spoke about the tragic loss of life.

Chatri Sityodtong and Angela Lee want to create a scholarship in Victoria Lee’s honor

Continuing to deliver his emotional address to the live crowd at Impact Arena on Friday night, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed that he is working with atomweight queen Angela Lee on a way to pay tribute to Lee:

“Angela [Lee] called me the day after Victoria passed and I’ve had many sleepless nights. At ONE Championship, we are a family and I have a lot of love Angela, Ken, and Jewelz. Christian and Victoria. I knew Victoria when she was 11 years old and she was obviously a martial arts prodigy, but she was much more than that."

He added:

“I just spoke to Angela yesterday and we want to work together to ensure that Victoria Lee’s legacy lives on. We’re gonna do a scholarship. An award. We’re brainstorming and I want to make sure that Victoria Lee’s kindness, love, selflessness - that is her legacy - and let it live forever. Victoria, I miss you dearly. I know you’re looking from above. Tonight she was supposed to be fighting in the Circle. That’s what makes it so heartbreaking.”

Asked about ONE Championship’s blockbuster announcement earlier this week regarding the open-weight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, Sityodtong was unable to muster any words to discuss the business side of things in what was a very emotional moment for himself and the entirety of ONE.

“Actually I’d rather not speak about it if that’s okay. I’d like to dedicate tonight to Victoria Lee and may she live forever in ONE. And everybody here. Everybody around the world, please send your love and your prayers to the Lee family. Ken and Jewels as parents, I can’t imagine what they’re going through. And to Angela, and Christian, and Adrian. To all the loved ones.”

Poll : 0 votes