”I really believe that I won that fight” - Angela Lee upset with the decision loss to Xiong Jing Nan

Angela Lee expressed her displeasure with how the judges scored her outing against ONE women’s strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30.

Xiong battled through her hardest world title defense and took a unanimous decision win over Lee this Friday, US primetime, much to the chagrin of The Singapore Indoor Stadium crowd.

Feeling slighted that their hometown hero lost, a chorus of boos rained down when it was announced that Xiong successfully retained the strawweight strap.

Although Lee praised her rival’s toughness and overall strength, the reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion believed that she should’ve been the winner in their trilogy bout.

During her post-match interview with Mitch Chilson, Angela Lee said:

“It was a great fight. Xiong came out really strong in the first round but I feel like I was the one consistently pushing forward, landing heavy strikes. I just don’t understand the decision, I don’t understand how you can score points on the card with your defense and running backward but I gave it my all in this fight.”

She added:

“I was totally fine standing up with Xiong, trading hands and elbows and knees. I landed some elbows, I landed a lot of heavy strikes, and credit to her, she is a strong fighter.”

Xiong and Lee put on, arguably, the greatest women’s fight in ONE Championship history with the two world champions going on an offensive barrage that had the crowd up on its feet for almost all of the five rounds.

‘The Panda’ was on berserker mode in the first round and nearly got a knockout finish when she bludgeoned Lee with an unrelenting torrent of strikes. Lee, however, found her footing in the latter rounds and pushed the pace in the final 10 minutes:

“Even though it was a back-and-forth fight, I really believe that I won that fight. It’s upsetting. I fought really hard to get here and I know in my heart [that] I did what I needed to do. It is what it is.”

A fourth fight between Angela Lee and Xiong is on the cards

Trilogies are supposed to end rivalries, but the one between Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan is so different that a mere tiebreaker is never going to settle things.

'The Panda' and Angela Lee have competed in three world title fights across the strawweight and atomweight divisions with both world champions successfully defending their straps.

Although Xiong holds a 2-1 advantage in their head-to-head series, there’s still the possibility that she could go down to atomweight and seek another world title in a second weight class.

The polarizing result of ONE on Prime Video 2 also leaves the opportunity for a fourth fight between the two and it won’t even matter what weight class it will be at this point. Fans just want to see them go to war again.

