ONE on Prime Video 2: what happened in the lead card?

Former world title contender Marat Grigorian got back on the winning track, securing a unanimous decision win over Tayfun Ozcan in the final match of the lead card of ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III, Friday, September 30, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Grigorian, the No.2-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender, and Ozcan engaged in a thrilling back-and-forth with both fighters seeking to knock each other's heads off.

The first round already saw the two strikers go at it but it was in the second when things gradually picked up. Grigorian was relentless in his combinations in an attempt to break down Ozcan’s guard.

Ozcan tried to fire back in the third, launching several combinations, including one where he used a flying knee as the culminating strike. His aggressive approach, though, proved costly as Grigorian resorted to his counters to land the more accurate shots.

Grigorian said in his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson at ONE on Prime Video 2 that he knew he would get the win as early as the first round.

“I love to fight, that's it. I dominated the fight in the first, second, and third. From the start, I knew I was stronger and I knew I was going to win.”

Grigorian added that he’s not one to pick his opponents but a third fight against ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will be the one he’ll look forward to.

The Armenian striker, who lost in his world title bid against Superbon at ONE X this past March, already holds a win against the Thai superstar before they faced off in ONE Championship:

“I don’t care, [I’ll fight] anybody, but I want that title shot. The last time wasn’t my day but now I’m ready. I want a third fight [because] we’re 1-1.”

Anissa Meksen bludgeons Dangkongfah, fires shots at Stamp Fairtex at ONE on Prime Video 2

Anissa Meksen pulled no punches both in the circle and outside of it following her win at ONE on Prime Video 2.

The French-Algerian superstar went on an unstoppable rampage, battering Thailand’s Dangkongfah Banchamek to grab a unanimous decision win at ONE on Prime Video 2.

The three-rounder was Meksen’s masterpiece and Dangkongfah’s face was her canvas with the 34-year-old having no problems landing whatever offense she wanted to throw.

'C18’ already had Dangkongfah bloodied midway through the second round, but that didn’t stop her from launching into another offensive assault in the third. Aware that Dangkongfah was on the back foot, Meksen flew in for a crisp superman punch that stunned the Thai striker.

Meksen, a seven-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, then threw shade at Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex in her post-fight interview.

“She’s a dancer, I’m a real fighter”

Stamp, a former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, will face Meksen in a mixed rules spectacle early next year.

The complete ONE on Prime Video 2 lead card results are below:

Marat Grigorian defeats Tayfun Ozcan via unanimous decision (kickboxing – featherweight)

Oh Ho Taek defeats Ryogo Takahashi via split decision (MMA – featherweight)

Anissa Meksen defeats Dangkongfah Banchamek via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight of 115.25 pounds)

Rade Opacic defeats Giannis Stoforidis via knockout at 1:52 of round two (ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix alternate bout)

