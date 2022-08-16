Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan to culminate their trilogy at ONE on Prime Video 2

The trilogy is now set between two of the most dominant world champions in ONE Championship, as the promotion's atomweight queen Angela Lee and Chinese striking star Xiong Jing Nan are set to clash for the women’s strawweight crown at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30.

The event, which emanates from the Singapore Indoor Stadium, will be the promotion’s second show to be streamed live on Prime Video in U.S. primetime. It comes a day after ONE 161, which is scheduled for September 29th.

The Singaporean-American Lee is fresh off a dominant return at ONE X, where she defeated ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex with a second-round submission. It was the Hawaii-based fighter’s first fight since announcing her pregnancy in 2020.

‘Unstoppable’ claimed that she feels better now than she did before she became a mom, which is insane, considering she has already collected 10 impressive wins before she got pregnant. She will look to prove that her newfound strength will translate to a heavier weight class as she moves up again after a couple of failed bids in the division in 2019.

Meanwhile, Xiong is coming off her sixth straight world title defense earlier this year, defeating Japanese submission artist Ayaka Miura in a five-round war. Known for her heavy hands brought about by her stellar boxing career, ‘The Panda’ admitted that she may have pulled back a bit in her last match for fear of injuring her opponent badly.

However, she understands that fans may have been disappointed by her previous performance and will certainly be motivated to put on a more exciting outing against Lee.

Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan had two epic outings

Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan are the two most dominant female fighters in the promotion, bar none. Both have yet to be defeated in their respective divisions, where they have held the inaugural world titles since its inception.

In March 2019, Lee moved up to challenge Xiong for the ONE strawweight world title. The two women battled it out all the way to the fifth round. There, the Chinese striking star unleashed a devastating body shot on a fatigued Lee. As Lee reeled back in pain, Xiong chased her with a barrage of punches that forced the referee to stop the contest.

Over half a year later, it was Xiong’s turn to encroach on the division ruled by Angela Lee. Again, their war reached the final championship round. At the halfway point of the match, the Singaporean-American grappling phenom found a way to take her rival's back and persistently chased a finish. With under 30 seconds to go, Lee found the opening she needed to slap a rear-naked choke that led to Xiong tapping out.

Their third match was inevitable, and fans will surely be in for a treat when they meet in the Circle on September 30.

Edited by C. Naik