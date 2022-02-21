“When you become a mom or a parent, you just get this extra energy just to get stuff done” – Angela Lee on how becoming a mom has made her a better fighter

'The Anatomy of Angela Lee Part III' came out today. It offers glimpses of Lee’s training and family life. The latest episode also helped Lee explain how motherhood has improved her conditioning as a fighter.

For one, ‘Unstoppable’ revealed that she’s always struggled with weight during training. However, during this stage of her preparations, she is feeling better than ever before. She attributed it to her pregnancy, saying:

“For nine months, I was eating pretty healthy because I couldn’t eat anything else. Any junk food, I throw up a lot. So I have Ava to thank, I guess. After I gave birth, I started getting back to exercising and stuff, and I guess nine months of eating a certain way kinda carried through. And then with the breastfeeding, that helped a lot too, because it just fired up my metabolism.”

Angela Lee doubted her ability to keep up with the grind of training for a fight after she became a mom. However, she has discovered "extra energy" as a parent that has helped her cope with it:

“I thought I would just be beyond tired, like super exhausted because fight camps, they’re tiring enough as it is, then add on having a baby, being a mom, I thought that I would be a zombie. But you know what, I actually have a lot more energy than I used to in my previous fight camp, so that’s like a big surprise as well. I think when you become a mom or a parent, you just get this extra energy just to get stuff done, you know? Things have to be done no matter what. When you’re tired, if the baby’s sick, you just find the strength. I think it’s one thing I’ve learned that I didn’t expect.”

Angela Lee is doing what she knows best

In the episode, Angela Lee shared that she learned early in life what she was meant to do and made a huge sacrifice to make it happen:

“When I started out as graduating high school turning 18, fighting amateur shows, and then making the decision to stop going to college to pursue being a professional fighter, I just knew that that was what I wanted to do and I just knew that I wouldn’t be satisfied doing a regular job.”

The 25-year-old currently holds a 10-2 professional MMA record. She is undefeated in the ONE women’s atomweight division and has never relinquished the world title she won in 2016.

It’s safe to say that she made the right career decision:

“People always ask me like, ‘What would you do if you weren’t a fighter?’ and I truly don’t know. I don’t have the answer. That’s why I’m doing what I do, I guess.”

