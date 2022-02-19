"I do believe 'mom strength' is a real thing" - ONE Championship's Angela Lee draws extra power from baby daughter

ONE Championship's reigning atomweight queen, Angela Lee, has had an arduous two-year road back to the Circle.

Since going on maternity leave, the 25-year-old has done an excellent job of keeping her skills polished and her body in tremendous shape following the birth of her daughter.

Speaking to Bjpenn.com, Lee credited this extra motivation to none other than her daughter, Ava Marie:

“I do believe ‘mom strength’ is a real thing. [It's not] because of everything your body has gone through but mentally as well, you are having to take care of this human who’s dependent on you. We’re training two to three times a day. I’m sore, I’m tired. Before I’d need to take naps, I’d be exhausted. Now when I’m free I just spend time with my daughter. You just have so much more strength."

Even before having a baby, Lee had already displayed a tremendous work ethic in her time at ONE Championship. That dedication to simply being elite at whatever she does is now even more pronounced.

Lee recently stunned the MMA and fitness worlds by showing off her body transformation ever since giving birth almost a year ago.

In a previous interview with the South China Morning Post, Lee revealed that her body has been reacclimating to her active lifestyle extremely well:

"It's really crazy because when I was pregnant, that was one of the things I was worried about. Obviously, it's my first time being a mom and going through a pregnancy, so I didn't know how it was going to affect me. Surprisingly, the weight has just been dropping off."

ONE Championship's Angela Lee celebrates daughter's 10th birth month

Angela Lee is headed to the biggest fight of her young life at ONE X, the promotion's 10-year anniversary show.

However, before she celebrates ONE Championship's 10 years on the map, she first celebrated 10 months with her beloved daughter while on the road back to the Circle.

The first-time mother could not have been any happier on Instagram:

"Happy 10 months to the light of our life! She is sunshine, happiness, love and everything good in the world. Baby girl, we are so grateful to be your parents! Every day and every moment with you is so precious. We love you so much!"

With all this inspiration for Lee right now, she will certainly be at the top of her game with that "mom strength" to boot when she defends her atomweight belt against Stamp Fairtex at ONE X on March 26.

Edited by Aziel Karthak