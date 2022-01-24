Angela Lee claims her fighting style is ideal to land ONE Championship $50,000 fighter bonus

ONE Championship started the year with exciting changes to spice up the competition. One of them was adding a $50,000 fighter bonus to every event. Seeing this, reigning women's atomweight champion Angela Lee feels that her fighting style would mostly lead to taking home the incentive.

Lee owns a 10-2 professional MMA record and has seven submissions and one knockout victory under her name. She feels that her exciting style of finishing opponents will make her a prime candidate for the bonus in her fights.

"Definitely a great incentive for all of us fighters. For me, that’s kind of just– if you look in my past fights, the way that I fight it is naturally is exciting and I’m always going for the finish," said Lee in an interview with the South China Morning Post. "It’s not something I’m thinking about like ‘I’m going for the bonus’ but I think my style is just is exciting and always going to the finish and I think will probably lead to a bonus."

It has been almost 30 months since Lee fought inside an MMA cage. Lee took a leave of absence from MMA competition to focus on building her family with fellow MMA fighter Bruno Pucci. 'Untoppable' is set to return at ONE Championship: X to fight the atomweight grand prix champion Stamp Fairtex.

Angela Lee welcomes back ONE Championship live audience

The last time Angela Lee competed in ONE Championship was before the pandemic started. She witnessed how the fight promotion tried to find ways to hold events during this period and continued to monitor her division plus her two siblings, Christian and Victoria, who continued to compete.

ONE Championship: X will be the first time that the organization will have a full audience in two years. Lee likes the concept of returning to just how it was when she was active in the sport.

"For me, it’s kind of like just getting back into it exactly how I left and exactly how I remember with the fans, live crowd and everyone in attendance," said Lee. "I know Christian and Victoria have fight in empty stadiums where it’s just quiet and you can just hear everything and it’s a different feel as well."

Also Read Article Continues below

Lee faces a tough opponent in Stamp, and it will be interesting to see how the crowd reacts to their much anticipated bout.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim