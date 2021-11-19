“So happy with the progress I've made” - Angela Lee shows off "mom bod" ahead of 2022 comeback

Fans aren’t sure if reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee can return to the fighting form she had before she fell pregnant with her first child.

However, the 25-year-old atomweight queen is always quick to reassure her supporters (and her haters) that she is on the right track.

Angela Lee took to Instagram in a recent post, showing off her physique after a couple of months of trying to get back into shape postpartum.

“Workin' hard on this #mombod. Today was a momentous day for me! I am so happy with the progress I've made and how far I've come... #7monthspostpartum and I am officially lighter than I was pre-pregnancy when I was prepping for a fight!”

Angela Lee shared further details of her body transformation. She revealed that she had been working with a nutritionist to get her fight camp health in order.

However, last August, Angela Lee suddenly announced she was pregnant with her first child with husband Bruno Pucci and thus embarked on a new journey of becoming a first-time mom.

“The summer of 2020, I remember wanting to take my nutrition seriously and I started working with @savaniimal Over the course of 7 weeks, we got my walking weight from 135lbs to 127/126lbs. Savannah thought me the basics of macronutrients and it really helped me when I tracked my food. Week 8/9 came around and on August 16, 2020 I found out I was pregnant!

“Fast forward to today November 18, 2021 I checked my weight this morning and saw that I was 125.4! I feel like I've been able to lose the weight so fast due to a combination of things.”

Angela Lee’s three-step process for success

In the Instagram post, the Mililani, Hawaii resident shared the changes she made to her diet and training to reach her current physique. This includes nursing daughter Ava Marie, which kickstarted her metabolism, eating cleaner and really paying attention to her nutrition and, of course, getting back in the gym.

“It took me 6 months to really feel 100% recovered from pregnancy and giving birth. Giving myself grace and having patience with my body was once of the most frustrating things I had to deal with... But finally at 7 months, here we are. We are at the beginning of fight camp but it has officially begun. I am feeling so motivated!! Time to get this body stronger than ever! #MOMCHAMP”

Angela Lee is currently preparing to make her much-anticipated return to the Circle in early 2022. She is expected to defend her ONE women’s atomweight world title against either No.2-ranked atomweight Stamp Fairtex or No.4-ranked atomweight Ritu Phogat.

Stamp and Phogat will square off in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final at ONE: Winter Warriors on Friday, December 3 in Singapore.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard