“There are a lot of cases where the underdog becomes the winner” - Stamp Fairtex is relishing underdog role against Angela Lee

Stamp Fairtex knows she’s heading into a bout with reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee next year as a sizable underdog.

After defeating Ritu Phogat and winning the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship at ONE: Winter Warriors, Stamp Fairtex is getting ready to face the toughest test of her young career.

Lee, the promotion’s long-running atomweight queen, is one of the biggest mixed martial arts stars in the world. She’s a well-rounded fighter with solid skills, particularly in the area of grappling, which is no doubt Lee’s biggest strength.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Stamp Fairtex talked about her chances against Lee and how she thinks she can shock the world.

“I think that everyone has a kind of a rise and a downfall. It’s normal to have a going up and going down in your life. During the last two years, I was jumping around and moving to kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA so I was jumping in-between sports and it makes me lose balance. But right now, in these 12 months, I’m all focused on MMA and I’m very glad that focus and energy came out and made it to this moment.

“She [Angela Lee] has an advantage in a lot of things, such as her experience and her ground game. Also, she’s a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and a lot of people think that I’m the underdog. But being the underdog, there are a lot of cases where the underdog becomes the winner.”

Stamp Fairtex is on the brink of making history

When Stamp Fairtex joined ONE Championship via Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series in July of 2018, no one could have predicted the incredible heights she would be able to reach in the Asian martial arts organization.

After winning kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles, however, Stamp Fairtex set her sights on the mixed martial arts world title. If she can beat Angela Lee, Stamp will have done what no one before her ever has. She will make history and become an unprecedented three-sport world champion.

Stamp Fairtex knows how much of a challenge Lee poses and she’s making the necessary adjustments in camp to give her the most success.

“Now I would have to go back and go into hard training to prepare for her because she is a very well-rounded fighter and she’s good in all aspects. I would have to prepare my conditioning, train, use more weight training and prepare really hard for this fight.”

