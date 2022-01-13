ONE Championship X: Everything Chatri Sityodtong announced about the super card on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani

ONE Championship founder, chairman and CEO Chatri Stiyodtong appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani on Wednesday. In his 30-minute segment with the renowned MMA journalist, Chatri dropped a lot of bombs regarding ONE Championship's 10-year anniversary mega-event, ONE: X.

Right off the bat, the legendary Thai entrepreneur discussed ONE's plan on bringing the crowds back to its events, something we speculated would happen in 2022.

Chatri announced that ONE: X will be its first full stadium event, complete with 12,000 strong in attendance, on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. After getting delayed due to a sudden spike of COVD-19 cases in Singapore, the event is finally officially pushing through.

The main event will be the much-anticipated clash between ONE atomweight world champ Angela 'Unstoppable' Lee and former ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing champion Stamp Fairtex.

The historic fight came about when Lee went on a break from the sport due to her pregnancy and ONE created a Grand Prix tournament in her absence. The tournament's winner, Stamp, is now vying to make history by becoming the first tri-sport world champion in history.

Another big fight announced is the mixed rules superfight between MMA GOAT contender Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson and ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Our most anticipated match of 2022 so far, a clash between the greats from separate combat sports, is finally happening on March 26. The sheer intrigue surrounding this bout has fans of both Muay Thai and MMA salivating in anticipation.

Watch Chatri Sityodtong's appearance on The MMA Hour in the video below:

Another ONE Championship title fight has been added to ONE: X

Apart from the two blockbuster fights already official for ONE: X, Chatri Sityodtong also added an explosive flyweight title bout.

Fresh off the heels of his shocking knockout win over Demetrious Johnson last year, ONE Championship flyweight king Adriano Moraes will look to ride that momentum to his next title defense.

Against him will be Japanese superstar Yuya 'Little Piranha' Wakamatsu, who has been riding a 5-fight winning streak since 2019. The fight should be a barnbunner with 'Fight of the Year' written all over it.

During the segment with Helwani, Chatri also revealed some notable names appearing at ONE: X. Former UFC rising star 'Super' Sage Northcutt, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and former ONE lightweight champ Shinya Aoki will also have fights on the card. Their opponents haven't been revealed yet but their names are already attached to the event.

With big names and big fights already stacking the ONE: X card, Chatri and his team are really swinging for the fences. Expect more explosive bouts featuring notable fighters to be attached to this historic event in the days and weeks to come.

