5 bold predictions for ONE Championship in 2022

2021 has been a great year for ONE Championship. Producing more than 30 events this calendar year, the Asian promotion is almost back to normalcy. With the devastating presence of a global pandemic destroying most livelihoods around the world, ONE kept things going for the fight industry in Asia.

Firmly believing in the idea that we are one human race, ONE Championship advocates a united front against the virus and all the political machinations that came with it.

This simple, yet powerful video released near the onset of COVID-19 encapsulates what ONE stands for:

For ONE, 2020 was mostly dedicated to surviving the onslaught of COVID-19 while still maintaining jobs for its fighters and professionals. 2021, however, was geared towards bringing back more fights for the fans.

To never give up and keep the spirit of martial arts and combat sports alive.

As we turn the page towards 2022, ONE Championship is bound for bigger things. With an undeniably memorable 2021 despite the setbacks of the pandemic, 2022 looks bright for the Singapore-based organization. Great things will start coming back while new greater opportunities still abound.

Today, we list down some bold and brave predictions for ONE Championship in 2022.

#5. ONE Championship will welcome live crowds again

ONE Championship live crowds might come back in 2022. (Image courtesy of ONE Championship)

2021 saw all of ONE's major events happening inside the famed Singapore indoor stadium, with no crowds saved for a handful of backstage crew members and analysis teams.

The UFC led the charge in bringing the sport back safely in 2020 and everyone else, including ONE Championship, followed suit. In 2021, the American organization outdid itself again by spearheading the return of live crowds.

UFC 261, which was initially planned to be in Singapore and then Las Vegas, was ultimately held in Jacksonville, Florida in front of 15,000 roaring fans.

With COVID-19 protocols still varying per country, the UFC opted to conduct all of its 2021 events on US soil, except for Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

This will likely change in 2022 as vaccines are steadily being administered around the globe and governments are slowly opening up.

We wouldn't be surprised to see ONE Championship venturing around Asia again once borders are lifted in 2022 and protocols ease out. Here's to hoping it safely happens next year.

