Jarred Brooks suggests three opponents for his next fight in ONE Championship

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks seems like just the kind of fighter ONE Championship needs to fire up its strawweight division.

The No.3-ranked strawweight earned his spot in the top five in spectacular fashion, submitting Team Lakay firebrand Lito Adiwang at ONE: NextGen III a little over a week ago. It was an impressive performance from Jarred Brooks, who yelled “Who’s the boss now?” into TV cameras in celebration of his victory.

More importantly, it signaled his arrival in the Asian martial arts organization, while putting an entire ONE strawweight division on notice.

Any matchup involving Jarred Brooks promises incredible dynamics, especially against ONE Championship’s best strawweights. But there are a handful of fighters on Jarred Brooks’ mind, in terms of who he wants to face next.

Jarred Brooks recently posted a video on his official Instagram account, tagging the promotion, as well as three top strawweights.

“Who do you want to see me fight next in @onechampionship ?? @hirobad @joshuapacio @littlegiant_bk”

Let’s take a quick look at how Jarred Brooks stacks up against each of them.

Jarred Brooks vs. Hiroba Minowa

This is definitely an interesting clash of styles and perhaps the one that makes the most sense, given that Jarred Brooks sits one spot above the No.4-ranked Hiroba Minowa.

Jarred Brooks’ intense topside pressure on the ground was the deciding factor in his promotional debut. He did not give any room for Adiwang to maneuver on the canvas. Even when ‘Thunder Kid’ did try, Jarred Brooks remained heavy on the hips and always offered Adiwang a heavy dose of strikes from the top.

Minowa is a capable grappler on the mats. The young Japanese fighter, who owns eight submission wins, is just as quick as Jarred Brooks is with his transitions, but with dangerous submissions to boot.

In terms of controlling the fight on the canvas, Jarred Brooks has a slight advantage over Minowa with his wrestling. Minowa is not as aggressive, but perhaps a battle against ‘The Monkey God’ is what he needs to uncork his ruthless abilities on the mats.

Jarred Brooks vs. Bokang Masunyane

No.1-ranked strawweight Bokang Masunyane is perhaps the most dangerous threat for Jarred Brooks, stylistically. The South African fighter is just as capable and strong a wrestler as Jarred Brooks is, but is also a fantastic striker.

Furthermore, Masunyane is the man Jarred Brooks needs to get past if he wants an opportunity to face Joshua Pacio for the ONE strawweight world title.

Masunyane’s swift and commanding transitions are arguably better than that of Jarred Brooks’. ‘Little Giant’ has been wrestling since he was only seven years old and with experience competing in the Commonwealth Games too, the 27-year-old should give Jarred Brooks a rough day at the office.

Both men possess very good top games. They would find a way to take the contest to the canvas. However, should the match end up on the feet, Masunyane could fancy his chances.

After all, his last victory in ONE was the most spectacular knockout of 2020. The Coach Quan representative put Rene Catalan to sleep in 37 seconds with a left high kick.

Jarred Brooks vs. Joshua Pacio

This is a no-brainer for Jarred Brooks because everyone is after Joshua Pacio. Pacio is the ONE strawweight world champion for a reason. The Team Lakay star is agile on the ground and extremely explosive in the stand-up department.

Pacio is able to throw his opponents off with his versatility in striking, ranging from his lead hooks, spinning attacks and, of course, his right kicks. Jarred Brooks’ wrestling may have led him to 17 career wins, but the division champion’s all-round attributes could prove to be too much for the American star to handle.

What works for Jarred Brooks is that Pacio himself may have never faced a wrestler as good as ‘The Monkey God.’ No amount of preparation could get Pacio ready for this kind of threat.

Also Read Article Continues below

Should Jarred Brooks continue winning, we could see this bout happening in 2022, which would give fans a very interesting tactical battle.

Edited by Harvey Leonard