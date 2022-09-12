ONE Championship announces Stamp Fairtex vs. Anissa Meksen mixed-rules fight

ONE Championship is kicking off its return to Thailand in style, as a mixed-rules bout between Stamp Fairtex and Anissa Meksen has been confirmed for ONE on Prime Video 6. The card will air live at US Primetime on January 13, 2023, from the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced the marquee matchup on Monday, September 12, during a press conference for the launch of ONE Lumpinee inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

This marks the second mixed-rules match in ONE history, following the success of the historic crossover fight between reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson and ONE flyweight Muay Thai titleholder Rodtang Jitmuangnon earlier this year.

‘Mighty Mouse’ emerged victorious in that fight, choking Rodtang out in the second round.

Much like the unique format of its predecessor, fans can expect a mish-mash of Muay Thai and MMA rounds, with finer details of the fight to be announced at a later date.

Stamp Fairtex, of course, will enter this bout as the favorite considering her experience in both striking and grappling disciplines. The 24-year-old Thai star took ONE by storm, becoming the organization’s first-ever two-sport world champion by winning both the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

A veteran of 85 kickboxing/Muay Thai fights, Stamp first tasted ONE gold when she beat Kai Ting Chuang in 2018 for the kickboxing strap. The ONE Super Series alumni also conquered the Muay Thai scene by besting Janet Todd the following year.

Stamp, who’s also a ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix winner, even made a successful transition to MMA and already has eight wins in her career, as well as having challenged for the world title.

Before locking horns with Meksen, Stamp Fairtex is scheduled to fight Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30.

Anissa Meksen won’t be a walk in the park for Stamp Fairtex

While the Thai crowd will no doubt be on Stamp Fairtex’s side, Anissa Meksen is not the type to back down from any challenge.

The 34-year-old French-Algerian kickboxer is a decorated world champion herself, winning belts in ISKA, WAKO, and Glory Kickboxing before signing with ONE in 2020. She is widely considered the pound-for-pound best female kickboxer in the world.

Meksen backed up the hype by winning her first two fights under the ONE banner, stopping Christina Morales and Marie Ruumet in a convincing fashion.

The Team OGB standout is currently booked for another fight, as she’ll look to stretch her winning streak to four when she faces Dangkongfah Banchamek at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Aside from Stamp and Meksen, ONE world champions Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Gaiyanghadao are also expected to be featured on the card.

