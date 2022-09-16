Create

Fans react to Stamp Fairtex - Anissa Meksen mixed rules super-fight announcement

[Photo Credit: ONE Championship] Anissa Meksen, Stamp Fairtex
Modified Sep 16, 2022 08:07 AM IST

Combat sports fans are enthusiastic about Stamp Fairtex vs Anissa Meksen. The mixed rules super-fight has MMA and Muay Thai followers buzzing. It is scheduled for January 2023 at ONE on Prime Video 6.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared a post for this showdown:

"Get ready for fireworks when Stamp Fairtex and Anissa Meksen throw down in an MMA x Muay Thai mixed rules super-fight on January 13 at ONE on Prime Video 6!"

Both fighters, Stamp Fairtex and Anissa Meksen, will compete in separate bouts at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30, and then afterward they will meet each other in the mixed rules super-fight on January 13 at ONE on Prime Video 6.

ONE Championship fans shared their excitement in the comments. One fan, 'neeyabby' said:

"It’s about damn time. I’ve been waiting for this match up!"

Combat sports fan 'Richconcepts617' added:

"These are 2 of my favorites so I'm excited for both ladies."

MMA fan Raúl E. Álzaga commented:

"What??? That's a DREAM FIGHT!🙌"
[Photo Credit: @ONEChampionship] Instagram Comments
Stamp Fairtex vs Anissa Meksen showdown

This mixed rules super-fight will see an MMA fighter with a background in Muay Thai face a decorated kickboxer and Muay Thai athlete. Similar to the matchup featuring Demetrious Johnson vs Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the rounds will cycle between MMA and Muay Thai rules.

Stamp Fairtex is built DIFFERENT 💯#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/RcqsMn3LBw

Stamp Fairtex is a former two-sport world champion in ONE, having held world titles in both Muay Thai and Kickboxing. The 24-year-old Thai athlete transitioned to full-time MMA and has put together an impressive record of 8-2. The Thai-born athlete's next bout will be an MMA fight against Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30.

Anissa Meksen is a well-accomplished kickboxer and Muay Thai fighter, having held world titles in GLORY Kickboxing, ISKA, WAKO, and others. The French-Algerian fighter currently holds a perfect record in ONE Championship with two dominant victories. Her next fight is scheduled for September 30 at ONE on Prime Video 2 against Dangkongfah Banchamek. She has no experience in professional MMA.

'C18' has made her intentions in ONE clear, she wants gold. In an interview with ONE Championship, Meksen said:

“My objective is crystal clear — win the ONE kickboxing and Muay Thai belts. The more time passes by, the bigger the urge grows, actually. I know if I can win and bring those belts home, it will clearly be a highlight in my career. I’ve traveled the world, [won] 18 different titles and, honestly, those are the two that I’m missing to top it all off.”
Who's NEXT for Anissa Meksen? 👀 @AnissaMeksen #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/ZPNHlsiGNT

