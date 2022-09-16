Fans react to Stamp Fairtex - Anissa Meksen mixed rules super-fight announcement

Combat sports fans are enthusiastic about Stamp Fairtex vs Anissa Meksen. The mixed rules super-fight has MMA and Muay Thai followers buzzing. It is scheduled for January 2023 at ONE on Prime Video 6.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared a post for this showdown:

"Get ready for fireworks when Stamp Fairtex and Anissa Meksen throw down in an MMA x Muay Thai mixed rules super-fight on January 13 at ONE on Prime Video 6!"

Both fighters, Stamp Fairtex and Anissa Meksen, will compete in separate bouts at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30, and then afterward they will meet each other in the mixed rules super-fight on January 13 at ONE on Prime Video 6.

ONE Championship fans shared their excitement in the comments. One fan, 'neeyabby' said:

"It’s about damn time. I’ve been waiting for this match up!"

Combat sports fan 'Richconcepts617' added:

"These are 2 of my favorites so I'm excited for both ladies."

MMA fan Raúl E. Álzaga commented:

"What??? That's a DREAM FIGHT!🙌"

[Photo Credit: @ONEChampionship] Instagram Comments

Stamp Fairtex vs Anissa Meksen showdown

This mixed rules super-fight will see an MMA fighter with a background in Muay Thai face a decorated kickboxer and Muay Thai athlete. Similar to the matchup featuring Demetrious Johnson vs Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the rounds will cycle between MMA and Muay Thai rules.

Stamp Fairtex is a former two-sport world champion in ONE, having held world titles in both Muay Thai and Kickboxing. The 24-year-old Thai athlete transitioned to full-time MMA and has put together an impressive record of 8-2. The Thai-born athlete's next bout will be an MMA fight against Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30.

Anissa Meksen is a well-accomplished kickboxer and Muay Thai fighter, having held world titles in GLORY Kickboxing, ISKA, WAKO, and others. The French-Algerian fighter currently holds a perfect record in ONE Championship with two dominant victories. Her next fight is scheduled for September 30 at ONE on Prime Video 2 against Dangkongfah Banchamek. She has no experience in professional MMA.

'C18' has made her intentions in ONE clear, she wants gold. In an interview with ONE Championship, Meksen said:

“My objective is crystal clear — win the ONE kickboxing and Muay Thai belts. The more time passes by, the bigger the urge grows, actually. I know if I can win and bring those belts home, it will clearly be a highlight in my career. I’ve traveled the world, [won] 18 different titles and, honestly, those are the two that I’m missing to top it all off.”

